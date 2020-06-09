New Cancer Prevention Guidelines Recommend Eliminating Alcohol Completely

The American Cancer Society (ACS) made a major change to its guidelines on cancer reduction and prevention, and now says it's better to completely eliminate alcohol from your diet.

"It is better not to drink alcohol," the AEC said in the new guidelines.

Previously, society recommended limiting alcohol consumption to one drink a day for women, and no more than two a day for men. A drink is defined as 12 ounces of regular beer, 5 ounces of wine, or 1.5 ounces of 80 proof distilled spirits. These amounts are still recommended for those who choose not to completely eliminate alcohol from their diet.

In the United States, the ACS estimates that alcohol consumption accounts for about 6 percent of all cancers and 4 percent of all cancer deaths.

"Alcohol use is one of the most important preventable risk factors for cancer, along with tobacco use and excess body weight," according to the ACS.

Other significant changes included more physical activity and eating less red and processed meat, though the ACS now also recommends eliminating red and processed meat entirely from the diet, as well as sugary drinks and "highly processed foods and refined grain products." .

For physical activity, adults previously recommended by ACS do at least 150 minutes of "moderate intensity" or 75 minutes of "vigorous intensity activity" each week. Now, however, “adults should do 150-300 minutes of moderate intensity physical activity or 75-150 minutes per week; reaching or exceeding the upper limit of 300 minutes is optimal, ”ACS said in the updated guide.

The new guidelines reportedly mark the first time in eight years that the organization has released a new guide.

You can read more about the changes here.