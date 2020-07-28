New cases of coronavirus in Germany fell to less than 500 per day for weeks. Now they have exceeded 800

Germany is a perfect example; Its center for disease control, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), said Monday that a recent increase in cases was "very disturbing."
The country was portrayed as a poster child for how to handle the pandemic, with its quick response, massive testing capacity, and Chancellor Angela Merkel's calm and clear communication – all winning praise.
While more than 4% of coronavirus patients died worldwide in March, the Covid-19 death rate in Germany was only 0.4%, despite the large number of reported cases.
Merkel's chief of staff, Helge Braun, said Monday that the numbers were "cause for concern," and that to cope with the pandemic in the fall, cases must be kept "well below 500" a day during the summer.
The government is now offering free tests to residents of the Bavarian city of Mamming in southern Germany, which is facing an outbreak among seasonal workers on a vegetable farm. Workers from other Bavarian farms will also be evaluated.
Spreading throughout Europe
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned on Tuesday that there were signs of a second wave in Europe.
Speaking to reporters about the UK's decision to impose a quarantine on people returning from Spain, Johnson said: "What we had to do is take swift and decisive action where we believe risk is beginning to bubble again."
"Let us be absolutely clear about what is happening in Europe, among some of our European friends, I am afraid you are beginning to see in some places the signs of a second wave of the pandemic," Johnson said.
The director of the Spanish Center for health emergencies, Fernando Simón, said that there were a large number of cases in Aragon and Catalonia, but that he did not believe it was a second wave. The UK government reported 685 new cases on Monday, with cases remaining relatively stable in recent weeks.
Germany and France have announced plans to screen passengers from "high-risk" countries on arrival, including those from the United States, in addition to mandatory 14-day quarantines.
France, which offers free tests, has seen new daily cases return to the same level as when its closure was lifted on May 11, Health Minister Olivier Veran told the French newspaper Le Parisien on Sunday.
Veran said the country was not yet in a second wave of the pandemic, but warned that cases rose sharply, topping 1,000 in 24 hours last week.
On Friday, the French Health Ministry said the "R" rate had risen to 1.3 and warned that "the virus is circulating across the country."
He called on people to greatly reduce social contact, fearing "detrimental relaxation in behavior and the strong potential for the virus to spread in the territory."
Reset strict rules
Starting Wednesday, the size of social bubbles will shrink from 15 to just five people, meetings will be capped at 10, and stores will reinstate previous rules that limited people to 30 minutes of solo shopping.
Tracking contacts will be reinforced in higher risk situations. Belgium also made masks mandatory in open-air markets and busy shopping areas, in addition to indoor spaces.
"These measures are not advice, they are orders," Wilmes said, according to the spokeswoman, acknowledging that this strengthening of the rules was a "hard blow to our morale, but we would rather take these measures today than regret it." morning."
As for Italy, once it was the epicenter of the pandemic, the country's health minister said last week that it was now "out of the storm," although it has a long way to go to eliminate the virus.
The Italian government on Friday introduced a new quarantine order for travelers entering the country from Romania or Bulgaria. "The virus is not defeated and continues to circulate. That is why caution and attention are still needed," said Health Minister Roberto Speranza.
"The international situation is worrying, we are at the worst moment of the epidemic in the world," said Speranza, warning that the crisis will only "be a thing of the past" when a successful vaccine is developed.
Evidence shows that the strongest control tools are working against the virus, such as blockades, quarantines, travel bans, and social estrangement, and these may be humanity's most trusted tools until a vaccine is found and distributed.
Whether a more nuanced approach can work will soon become clear as countries search for the most effective and least punitive defenses against new waves of infection.
Fred Pleitgen, Nina Avramova, Alexander Durie, Pierre Buet, Nadine Schmidt, Duarte Mendonca, Pierre Bairin, Sharon Braithwaite, Valentina Di Donato and Nicole Ruotolo contributed to the CNN reports.