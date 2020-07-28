New cases of coronavirus in Germany fell to less than 500 per day for weeks. Now they have exceeded 800

Germany is a perfect example; Its center for disease control, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), said Monday that a recent increase in cases was "very disturbing."

The country was portrayed as a poster child for how to handle the pandemic, with its quick response, massive testing capacity, and Chancellor Angela Merkel's calm and clear communication – all winning praise.

While more than 4% of coronavirus patients died worldwide in March, the Covid-19 death rate in Germany was only 0.4%, despite the large number of reported cases.

In mid-April, he had evaluated more than 2 million people and was conducting around 400,000 tests per week, according to the RKI.

Unlike some world leaders, Merkel, a former scientist, seemed to understand the gravity of the situation from the start, making a persuasive speech in March to convince the public that widespread restrictions were necessary.

Germany only started to reopen after breeding, or the rate of "R" (the average number of people each patient infected with the virus infects) dropped below 1, to 0.7.

But once the closure was alleviated, new outbreaks soon emerged, with an increase of 900 cases in one day in May and a number of groups reported at slaughterhouses.

The number of new daily cases has dropped to around 500 per day in recent weeks, but increased to 815 on Friday, the RKI said.

Germany's four-day breeding rate was 1.28 on Monday, and its seven-day "R" rate was 1.10, according to the Institute. He said the new cases were linked to large gatherings, workplaces and community facilities, as well as travelers returning from other countries.

Merkel's chief of staff, Helge Braun, said Monday that the numbers were "cause for concern," and that to cope with the pandemic in the fall, cases must be kept "well below 500" a day during the summer.

The government is now offering free tests to residents of the Bavarian city of Mamming in southern Germany, which is facing an outbreak among seasonal workers on a vegetable farm. Workers from other Bavarian farms will also be evaluated.

Spreading throughout Europe

The increase in European cases reflects the acceleration observed in Australia and in Asian countries that seemed to have the virus under control.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned on Tuesday that there were signs of a second wave in Europe.

Speaking to reporters about the UK's decision to impose a quarantine on people returning from Spain, Johnson said: "What we had to do is take swift and decisive action where we believe risk is beginning to bubble again."

"Let us be absolutely clear about what is happening in Europe, among some of our European friends, I am afraid you are beginning to see in some places the signs of a second wave of the pandemic," Johnson said.

Spain had registered fewer than 400 new cases daily for most of June, but reported 855 new cases of coronavirus on Monday, data from the Spanish Ministry of Health showed.

The director of the Spanish Center for health emergencies, Fernando Simón, said that there were a large number of cases in Aragon and Catalonia, but that he did not believe it was a second wave. The UK government reported 685 new cases on Monday, with cases remaining relatively stable in recent weeks.

The growth of the infection has been linked to an increase in movement related to the summer holidays.

Germany and France have announced plans to screen passengers from "high-risk" countries on arrival, including those from the United States, in addition to mandatory 14-day quarantines.

France, which offers free tests, has seen new daily cases return to the same level as when its closure was lifted on May 11, Health Minister Olivier Veran told the French newspaper Le Parisien on Sunday.

Veran said the country was not yet in a second wave of the pandemic, but warned that cases rose sharply, topping 1,000 in 24 hours last week.

Echoing research from Japan suggesting that many of the new groups originated from people under the age of 40 who showed few symptoms, Veran said the patients were younger than before, and in a tweet appealed to young people in particular to maintain vigilance.

On Friday, the French Health Ministry said the "R" rate had risen to 1.3 and warned that "the virus is circulating across the country."

The Mayor of Quiberon in Brittany issued a nightly curfew on public beaches, parks and gardens since Sunday after an outbreak in the popular tourist destination linked to young people who gathered in bars or similar places. The masks were also made mandatory in open-air markets and on busy streets, after the government made them mandatory in all indoor spaces last week.

He called on people to greatly reduce social contact, fearing "detrimental relaxation in behavior and the strong potential for the virus to spread in the territory."

Reset strict rules

French Prime Minister Jean Castex said Saturday that he wanted to avoid the negative impact of a national blockade and would instead try to impose localized restrictions, as seen in Germany and the United Kingdom. Travel operators have also called for "regional corridors" to allow travel to certain areas, helping to minimize the economic damage from the pandemic.

But Belgium is tightening restrictions across the country until the end of August after new infections increased in one country by an average of 193 per day last week, up 91% compared to the previous seven days, he told CNN. a spokeswoman for Prime Minister Sophie Wilmes.

Starting Wednesday, the size of social bubbles will shrink from 15 to just five people, meetings will be capped at 10, and stores will reinstate previous rules that limited people to 30 minutes of solo shopping.

Tracking contacts will be reinforced in higher risk situations. Belgium also made masks mandatory in open-air markets and busy shopping areas, in addition to indoor spaces.

"These measures are not advice, they are orders," Wilmes said, according to the spokeswoman, acknowledging that this strengthening of the rules was a "hard blow to our morale, but we would rather take these measures today than regret it." morning."

As for Italy, once it was the epicenter of the pandemic, the country's health minister said last week that it was now "out of the storm," although it has a long way to go to eliminate the virus.

But new daily cases topped 300 last week for the first time in a month, according to Johns Hopkins University figures. And evidence from other nations shows that nothing is guaranteed, suggesting that anyone rushing to book a trip to Italy should be wary of new clusters of cases.

The Italian government on Friday introduced a new quarantine order for travelers entering the country from Romania or Bulgaria. "The virus is not defeated and continues to circulate. That is why caution and attention are still needed," said Health Minister Roberto Speranza.

"The international situation is worrying, we are at the worst moment of the epidemic in the world," said Speranza, warning that the crisis will only "be a thing of the past" when a successful vaccine is developed.

Evidence shows that the strongest control tools are working against the virus, such as blockades, quarantines, travel bans, and social estrangement, and these may be humanity's most trusted tools until a vaccine is found and distributed.

Whether a more nuanced approach can work will soon become clear as countries search for the most effective and least punitive defenses against new waves of infection.