New Charles Manson docuseries chronicle horrific murder wave

Leslie Chilcott's Docuseries, "Helter Skelter: An American Myth," adds some new wrinkles to the exhaustively chronic story of Charles Manson, his "family" of followers, and the horror they unleashed in Los Angeles in August 1969.

And that's saying a lot, since you'd think, by now, that we know everything there is to know about the horrible butchery of actress Sharon Tate, her unborn baby and four other people in the Hollywood Hills, followed, the next night , for the double murders of Leno LaBianca and his wife, Rosemary. The seven so-called "Tate-LaBianca murders" terrorized an entire city and spawned our old (arguably obsessive) occupation with the toxicly charismatic ringleader Manson, who died in prison in 2017 at the age of 83.

What Chilcott ("An Inconvenient Truth") has done with the six parts of "An American Myth" (Sundays at 10 pm on Epix) is to dive deeper into the roots of Manson and his "family", largely made up of disgruntled young women, some of whom (Linda Kasabian, Susan Atkins, Patricia Krenwinkle, Leslie Van Houten) participated in the Tate-LaBianca murders along with Manson's right-hand man, Tex Watson.

But Chilcott and the executive producers of the docuseries, including television prodigy Greg Berlanti, take the now-familiar story and turn it inside out by delving into Manson's childhood and leading him to become the most notorious killer. of the country and the epitome of the evil homegrown. . They had the good sense to allow Jeff Guinn, who wrote the excellent and comprehensive 2013 "Manson: The Life and Times of Charles Manson", to anecdotally accompany viewers through his troubled childhood in great (and vivid) detail, from his nomadic To a large extent, motherless childhood spanned Ohio, Kentucky, and West Virginia through the years he spent in reform schools and then in prison, where he perfected the psychological tricks he used to recruit his followers first in Berkeley, California. and then in Los Angeles. Manson used the rules he learned from reading and reciting "How to Win Friends and Influence People" from Dale Carnegie. Later, he would add drugs (including LSD) to his arsenal.

For those uninitiated or not very well versed in Manson's story, "An American Myth" offers a wealth of footage from the murder scenes (from local and national television media) and the Manson family at Spahn & # 39; s Movie Ranch, the seedy place they called home. Her friendship as a leech with Beach Boys drummer Dennis Wilson is numbered (multiple times) but I guess only die-hard fans of the true crime know that Angela Lansbury's daughter Deirdre was briefly in the family's orbit. They used her credit cards to rack up massive bills before her mother found out and sent her to Ireland.

There are plenty of archival interviews with Manson and compelling new interviews with family members of eyewitnesses, including Catherine Share and Bobby Beausoleil, now 72 and serving a life sentence for murdering musician Gary Hinman in Manson's service a few days earlier. of the Tate-LaBianca murders. All the usual footage from the archival news is there: the murder scenes, the Spahn Movie Ranch family headquarters, etc. Manson's main ambition was to be a musician like The Byrds and The Beatles (his favorite bands) and "An American Myth" tells the story of traveling, using rarely heard excerpts from his recordings to convey that side of his twisted story.

Fans of true crime, and particularly the docuseries genre, should try "An American Myth, if only to remember the many ways evil is presented.