New confirmed title for WWE NXT TakeOver: In Your House | Newsdio

WWE has announced a new game for the NXT TakeOver: In Your House event.

After a few weeks of exchanging words, WWE has confirmed that North American NXT champion Keith Lee vs. Johnny Gargano will take place on the show.

WWE made the announcement in an Instagram post. The company did not make the match official in Wednesday's broadcast, although it was mentioned in a Lee promotion. A preview has not yet been published in WWE.com.

WWE conducts the NXT TakeOver: In Your House event on Sunday June 7, 2020 in Winter Park, Florida, at Full Sail University, and will air on the WWE Network. Here is the updated card:

NXT Title Match: Dream cannot compete for the title, as long as Cole is champion in case he loses, the settings will be determined:

Adam Cole (champion) vs. Velvet dream

Singles Party:

Karrion Kross against Tommaso Ciampa

NXT Women's Triple Threat Title:

Charlotte Flair (champion) vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Io Shirai

Singles Party:

Finn Balor vs. Damian Priest

NXT North American Title Match:

Keith Lee (champion) vs. Johnny Gargano