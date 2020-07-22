New Delhi coronavirus: one in four people in India's capital may have contracted the virus, study reveals





The survey analyzed blood samples from 21,387 people in Delhi. Among them, 23.48% were found to have Covid-19 antibodies, indicating previous exposure to the coronavirus.

The study, conducted by the National Center for Disease Control in India two weeks ago, suggests that actual infections in the city are much more widespread than the number of confirmed cases reflects.

As of Wednesday, Delhi had registered a total of 125,096 cases, representing less than 1% of its population of 16.78 million, according to the last census conducted in 2011.

However, the study result suggests that around 4 million Delhi residents could have been infected with the virus in the first week of July.