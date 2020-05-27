New details of the plot of Avatar 2 revealed by the producer as backups of the ramps

Details surrounding James Cameron's long-awaited Avatar 2 are currently under lock and key. All that is currently known about the upcoming movie is that Pandora's underwater world will be explored and will play an important role in the story. Other than that, we really don't know anything about the sequel, or the sequels that will follow. Well thankfully producer Jon Landau has opened up about the movies in a new interview, offering some interesting details about the 2021 sequel.

"This is the story of the Sully family and what you do to keep your family together. Jake and Neytiri have a family in this movie, they are forced to leave their home, they go out and explore the different regions of Pandora, including the I spend a lot of time in the water, around the water, in the water. I think why do people turn to entertainment today more than ever? I think it is escaping, escaping the world we are in, escaping the other pressures they have In their lifes ".

RELATED: Avatar 2 Resumes Filming Next Week, New Photo From Set Reveals Command Ship Matador

So while Jon Landau still mentions the word water a lot, suggesting that the movie is going to be about water, either above, around, or below, it also describes the general theme of the story: family. Specifically Sully and Neytiri's family and how they live and survive in the alien world of Pandora.

The news that the sequel will focus on family and the children of Jake Sully of Sam Worthington and Neytiri of Zoe Saldana, with young actors Jamie Flatters, Great Britain Dalton and Trinity Bliss in the children's roles, is not one Big surprise. . However, the detail that they will be forced to leave their home and explore other regions of Pandora is the closest we have come to a plot point thus far. Landau also spoke about his plans for the Avatar franchise, comparing his intentions to another famous New Zealand production.

"I think with Avatar, we have a chance to let people escape to an incredible world with incredible characters to follow, just as Peter Jackson was able to do with The Lord of the Rings, so that's what we & # 39; I'm looking forward to it. "

It has been over a decade since audiences were impressed by the world of AvatarBut this clearly doesn't stop Cameron and his team from aspiring to create a sci-fi epic in various sequels. Production in the Avatar the sequels were previously closed due to the ongoing global situation, but there are plans for filming to start again very soon.

Avatar 2 You will see the return of many of the main actors from the first movie, including Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldana, as well as Giovanni Ribisi, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Joel David Moore, Dileep Rao, CCH Pounder, and Matt Gerald. New cast members include Kate Winslet, Cliff Curtis, Edie Falco, Brendan Cowell, Michelle Yeoh, Jemaine Clement, Oona Chaplin, David Thewlis, Vin Diesel, and CJ Jones. This comes to us from RNZ.

Topics: Avatar 2, Avatar