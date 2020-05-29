New Disintegration Trailer Showcases Multiplayer Game Modes

Publisher Private Division has released a new trailer for the upcoming First Person Shooting Disintegration, showing off some of the game's multiplayer modes where you can jump in when the game launches next month.

In addition to the Retrevial ​​and Zone Control modes previously shown in the game's recent multiplayer beta in January, the game will also feature another mode known as & # 39; Gatherer & # 39 ;, where both teams must collect as many & # 39; brain cans & # 39; as they can. Enemy gravity cycles (worth 3 points), enemy units (worth 1 point) and also generate points around the map.

In case you need a review, Disintegration comes from V1 Interactive, the new studio led by Halo co-founder Marcus Lehto, though instead of obvious influences like that series or Destiny, which Lehto also worked on, it's claimed that the game is inspired by Bungie's lesser-known real-time tactics series, Myth.

We'll find out for ourselves soon, as Disintegration will launch on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC on June 16.