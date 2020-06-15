New Documentary Highlights Forced Sterilization of Women in California Prison

Deep in the central California maximum security women's prison, hundreds of incarcerated women have had to undergo forced sterilizations, according to a new documentary shown last week as the opening of the Human Rights Watch (HRW) Film Festival .

Forced sterilization is defined as the "involuntary medical process or act that renders the individual incapable of sexual reproduction" and a serious violation of human rights that still occurs in many pockets around the world.

Erika Cohn's documentary "The Belly of the Beast" claims it happened in the United States until at least 2013.

The HRW film festival was a digital event this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The exhibition highlights the irreversible injustices that women who have undergone the procedure, called tubal ligation, now struggle with, and highlights the blatant "lack of resources, attention and interest" that inadequately address the consequences.

Due to the remote location at the dead end of California's desert terrain, human and reproductive rights violations that occur within the Central California Women's Prison go unnoticed, Cohn said. He also noted that the procedure is primarily aimed at women of color.

"It is quite shocking that modern eugenics continues to happen," Cohn told Fox News. "We estimate that 1,400 sterilization procedures occurred between 1997 and 2013, and there isn't much information on what was medically necessary."

"Belly of the Beast" tells the story of Kelli Dillon, one of the women who said she was unintentionally sterilized at the California facility. He has partnered with attorney Cynthia Chandler to draw national attention to the issue and stop rape through investigations into crimes against women.

The duo maneuvered in and out of courtrooms, battling a system in which few believed that such a practice still reigned, and wrestling with the counter-argument of doctors and prison officials that the medical procedure was for the betterment of the individual .

"The invisibility of people in women's prisons is emblematic of the lack of value placed on the health and well-being of women and transgender people of color and impoverished people of all races," Chandler explained.

The case received increased credibility several years ago after an in-depth investigation by the Investigative Reporting Center (CIR), which found that nearly 150 women underwent tubal ligation in California jails between 2004 and 2013. The center exposed even more than "medical staff in two prisons housing pregnant women who aimed to sterilize people they considered likely to return to prison. Medical staff caused many of the women to sign consent forms, sparking a debate about the limitations of consent for incarcerated persons once the practice was exposed. "

The issue of consent is at the heart of the debate. And it's not just California that has come under scrutiny over the issue in recent years.

In April 2018, a bipartisan bill to ensure that Tennessee prisoners no longer have to undergo sterilization if they want to spend less time behind bars approved in the state legislature. The move came less than a year after a White County judge signed an order "allowing inmates to be released from jail 30 days earlier if they agreed to release vasectomies or long-acting contraceptive implants."

"Dozens of inmates accepted the agreement, according to at least one of several federal civil rights lawsuits filed as a result of the order," the Associated Press reported at the time.

Sterilization without consent began in the United States more than 110 years ago in what became known as the "Indiana Eugenics Act of 1907," when at least 30 state governments sanctioned the procedure as a form of eugenics to eliminate those deemed with "undesirable traits" such as disabilities, mental illness, criminal history, or specific ethnic or racial history.

Over the following decades, some 60,000 Americans are believed to have undergone the procedure until the legislation was consistently eliminated in the late 1970s. However, "Belly of the Beast" claims that the practice did not end precisely when its legal justification.

Six years ago, a California state auditor convicted federal and state officials after an investigation corroborated information that about a third of illegal surgeries and violations of the state's informed consent law had been violated.

In 27 cases, the inmate's physician did not sign the mandatory consent form stating that the required waiting period had been endured and that the patient was mentally competent and understood the indelible impact of the procedure.

In some cases, doctors falsified consent forms, indicating that the appropriate waiting period had passed when it clearly had not. The audit also said the "true number" of illegal procedures could be higher, noting that it had found seven cases in a hospital for which health records were lost in a routine purge.

"This report concludes that during our eight-year audit period, 144 inmates were sterilized by a procedure known as bilateral tubal ligation, a surgery generally performed for the sole purpose of sterilization," the report from the auditor's office said. California. "State regulations impose informed consent requirements that must be met before a woman can be sterilized; however, the Corrections and the Receiver's Office sometimes failed to ensure that inmates' consent to sterilization was legally obtained." .

He continued: "Among these 39 inmates there were six who were sterilized after violating these two requirements. Although neither the Corrections nor the Receivers Office employees actually performed the sterilization procedures, we concluded that they had a responsibility to ensure that the requirements were met. informed consent requirements. " in those cases in which their employees obtained the consent of the inmates, which was the case of at least 19 of the 39 inmates ".

Although the practice was already illegal, in September 2014, the then governor. Jerry Brown signed stricter legislation on the matter, prohibiting inmate sterilizations "as a contraceptive method in correctional facilities, except when a patient's life is in danger or when there is a medical need and no less drastic alternatives are available . ".

While some states, such as North Carolina and Virginia, passed repair bills and provided financial compensation to those who were illegally sterilized in past decades, Cohn insisted that the conversation continues to be interrupted by shame and silence. And there are likely many more women, Cohn said, who have undergone the procedure and don't even know it.

"The ramifications and trauma of this last a lifetime. These women have been denied the basic human right to the right to a family, and are forced to bear this shame and trauma," added Cohn. "And they are the ones who know; there are many more who still don't know that this is what happened to them."