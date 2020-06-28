Files revealed in the final stages of Michael Flynn's judicial fight for years reveal a real surprise: confirmation that President Barack Obama played a central role in imposing all of Russiagate's false "scandal" on the country.

Handwritten notes by (now disgraced) FBI agent Peter Strzok show Obama, with then Veep Joe Biden, encouraging the FBI and Justice Department investigation into Flynn, even when told that his actions "appear legitimate. "

The document, clearly Strzok's notes from FBI chief Jim Comey's account, provides more details on the January 5, 2017 Oval Office meeting of Obama, Biden, Comey, National Security Advisor Susan Rice and the Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates.

Upon learning that the FBI would close its investigation into Flynn after finding no evidence of wrongdoing, Obama and Biden suggested finding ways to keep it open, with Biden bringing up the Logan Act (dead letter).

Furthermore, the notes have Obama ordering the ongoing investigation to be kept secret from the incoming president and his people: "Be sure to look at things and have the right people."

In the new administration, the remnants Comey and Yates managed to eliminate Flynn, bypassing any effective oversight of the White House investigation of the Russian White House door, and allowing him to metastasize.

Biden told ABC last month, "I don't know anything about those moves to investigate Michael Flynn." Was he lying or has his memory gotten so bad?

US Attorney John Durham is reviewing the origins of the Russiagate investigation to see what was illegal or inappropriate. The public needs to hear your report long before the November elections.