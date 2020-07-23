New face mask allows people to drink without removing the cover

Raise a glass to wear a mask.

As facial coatings become a much-needed part of daily life as the coronavirus pandemic continues, a new creative mask design allows users to sip a drink through a straw while keeping their mouths covered by PPE.

A startup called Redee recently introduced a namesake product touted as a "safe face mask to drink." The cotton face cover features a two-layer design and space for the user to insert a straw through a covered, unexposed opening.

In a statement shared with Fox News, the company said its offering marks a "great improvement" over other easy-to-drink masks on the market that incorporate a hole or zipper on the front, "both of which frustrate the purpose of a mask".

"I asked myself a simple question. Since the masks don't seem to disappear anytime soon, why isn't there one that allows us to drink safely?" Redee founder Ryan Lee said in a statement: "The masks are mandatory in many states and countries, yet people take them off around others to drink or are thirsty while on the go."

Perfect for "the grocery store, the bar and the plane," Lee expressed his hope that the new Redee mask "will help people stay a little safer as the world begins to open up again."

The masks, which also feature adjustable ear straps and a wire insert to contour around the nose, are currently available to pre-order online, at a cost of $ 24.99.

