New Fantastic Looking Complete Robert Downey Jr. HBO Series Trailer PERRY MASON – Newsdio

HBO has released a new full trailer for the Robert Downey Jr.series produced Perry Mason, And it looks like it's going to be a great show! I love what I see of him. I am a big fan of the dark, sandy hue and the noir vibe of 1930s Los Angeles. It looks like this limited series will deliver the products, and I'm in!

Matthew Rhys (The Americans) stars in the series as Mason, who is a private eye. “As the rest of the country recovers from the Great Depression, this city is booming! Petroleum! Olympic Games! Sound film! Evangelical fervor! And a kidnapping of children went very, very wrong! Based on the characters created by Erle Stanley Gardner, this limited series follows the origins of American Fiction's most legendary criminal defense attorney, Perry Mason (Rhys). When the case of the decade knocks on its door, Mason's relentless search for truth reveals a fractured city and, perhaps, a path to redemption for himself. "

Downey Jr. developed and produced the series with his wife, Susan Downey. It was co-written by Rolin Jones and Ron Fritzgerald, who are also established as showrunners for the series. Tim Van Patten He directs the series, and has worked on many popular HBO series such as Game of Thrones, The Sopranos, Sex and the CityAND Superfluous or useless things.

The series also stars John Lithgow (Pet Sematary, Terms of Affection, The Crown), Tatiana Maslany (Orphan Black), Chris Chalk (Gotham) and Shea Whigham (Homecoming), Nate Corddry (Mother), Veronica Falcon (Queen of the South), Jefferson Mays (I am the night), Gayle Rankin (RADIANCE) and Lili taylor (Cameras)

Perry Mason debuts June 21 on HBO.