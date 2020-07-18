New father Matt Martin quickly returns to the islanders

Although he and his wife Sydney Esiason welcomed a new member to their family on Tuesday, islander forward Matt Martin has already returned to the ice.

After drills with linemates Cal Clutterbuck and Casey Cizikas during practice Friday morning, Martin described how he manages to be the new father of his daughter Windsor Grace as he prepares for the Stanley Cup playoffs.

"I think the support we have here is excellent," said Martin during a Zoom call. “Sydney was fully on board for me to play. She has her family here to help her while I'm gone, and our two families want her to play. "

Head coach Barry Trotz confirmed that he supports the players and their decisions regarding playoff participation, including Martin's decision not to opt out.

"This is going to be a test, you know, mentally, physically, and probably emotionally," Trotz said on a Zoom call. "I know that you have had time to think about this and discuss it with your wife. If you are not ready for the task then it is fine. We understand why everyone's life is in different areas. We do not know all the underlying health conditions of each member from the family, so it's very important that the minds of the players are clear and free to make the right decision for them. If it's being on a hockey team and going to the central city and feeling comfortable, that's all What we want ".

Before the season was abruptly halted due to the coronavirus, the islanders had a record of 35-23-10, ranking sixth in the Metropolitan Division. Although most of the players were off the ice for three to four months, Martin said he is confident in the islanders' chances of winning the Stanley Cup.

"We sign contracts, we have a job to do, and this is the most fun time to play," said Martin. "Hopefully, when all of this is said and done, I will be able to drop Winnie on top of the Stanley Cup and take a picture."

While having your family join your journey during the playoffs would be a perfect setting, they may not be able to.

"I'm not sure Sydney will come to the end of the conference," said Martin. "It is a fluid situation, not an ideal one, but life goes on. It is part of life. I am doing my job and I hope to do it effectively."

Once Martin released the world's first photos of Winnie on Wednesday, Boomer Esiason, Sydney's father and former NFL quarterback, was quick to comment on the colors of the baby blanket.

I love the red, white and blue stripes on the blanket! That is my girl!" Esiason, a cheeky Rangers fan, tweeted.

Martin did not immediately respond to the tweet, but confirmed that he will reply to his father-in-law.

"Yes, I received an answer for him on Twitter today, don't worry," Martin said. "We will fix it today, but it has been great. I think he is excited for us, we are all very excited to have Winnie here."

Sure enough, Martin responded later on Friday, tweeting a photo of Winnie with the logo of the islanders in his pajamas with this message: "You seem confused @ 7BOOMERESIASON, so let me clarify this for you. #LGI".

The Islanders will begin the playoffs in Toronto against the Panthers on August 1 at 4 p.m.