New Fiddler on the Roof movie arrives from Hamilton director Thomas Kail

Fiddler On The Roof is moving from Broadway to the big screen. MGM is gearing up to produce a new film adaptation of the hit musical, with Thomas Kail set to direct. Kail is known as the director of Hamilton, which will finally launch on Disney + in July. Kail will work from a script written by Steven Levenson.

Thomas Kail and Steven Levenson have worked together in the past on FX Fosse / Verdon. There is no news on the casting currently, nor is it clear how soon the studio intends to start filming. Although that depends largely on when the productions will be able to resume safely in general. MGM Film Group President Michael De Luca said this in a statement.

"The MGM legacy of nearly centuries of great musicals continues with Tommy Kail's new adaptation of one of Broadway's most enduring classics. Along with the formidable team of Dan, Aaron and Steven, we are delighted that they have come aboard for Managing one of the great musicals on the big screen. MGM Film Group President Pam Abdy: "All of us at MGM look forward to sharing this timeless cultural landmark with audiences of all generations."

Due to his success on Broadway with Hamilton and In the heightsThomas Kail has become highly sought after in Hollywood. Fiddler on the Roof originally released in 1964 and won nine Tony Awards. The original stage show was written by Joseph Stein and features music by Jerry Bock and lyrics by Sheldon Harnick. Kail said this in a statement.

"It has been a dream for me to direct Fiddler, although I always imagined I would do it on stage. I am glad to have the opportunity to make a new film version of my favorite show with Mike DeLuca at MGM, where so many important musical films have been made. I am proud to partner with Dan Jinks, Aaron Harnick and my great friend, Steven Levenson, to honor this work that has deeply inspired me and millions of people. "

Since it was first produced in 1964, Fiddler on the Roof It has been revived five times on Broadway. The story centers on a Jewish family in 1905 Anatevka. The musical was adapted into a movie earlier in 1971. That version was directed by Norman Jewison and won three Oscars, while also winning a Best Picture nomination. Steven Levenson had this to say.

"Fiddler On The Roof was the first play I saw at the age of five. Today, more than fifty years after the face of Broadway was changed forever, the story of Tevye and his beloved village of Anatevka feels More timely than ever "I am more than grateful to Mike DeLuca and MGM, Dan Jinks and Aaron Harnick for the opportunity to tell this unforgettable story of resilience and hope in the face of hopelessness, and I am delighted to be collaborating again with the inimitable Tommy Kail."

It seems since La La Land It became such a hit in 2016 that musicals have been all the rage again. A film adaptation of In the heights It was scheduled for release this summer, but has been delayed for next summer. We will make sure to keep you informed as more details become available. This news was previously reported by Deadline.

