New game announced for WWE NXT TakeOver: In Your House | Newsdio

A new game has been announced for the upcoming WWE NXT TakeOver: In Your House special.

On Tuesday, WWE confirmed that Finn Balor will fight Damian Priest in an individual match on this show. This match comes after WWE started a story where Balor was attacked a few weeks ago before his match against The Velveteen Dream.

Priest was later revealed to be the one behind the attack. Then, on last week's show, Priest challenged the former NXT champion to a match. It is now official.

WWE hosts the NXT TakeOver: In Your House event on Sunday, June 7, 2020, which will air on the WWE Network. Here is the updated card:

Singles Party:

Karrion Kross against Tommaso Ciampa

NXT Women's Triple Threat Title:

Charlotte Flair (champion) vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Io Shirai

Singles Party:

Damian Priest vs. Finn Balor