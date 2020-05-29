New guide to optimize antipsychotic treatment







A new consensus statement recommends monitoring antipsychotic blood levels, also known as therapeutic drug monitoring (MDT), to inform treatment decisions and optimize safety and efficacy.

The statement, jointly written by experts from the American Society for Clinical Psychopharmacology (ASCP) and the Germany-based Arbeitsgemeinschaft für Neuropsychopharmakologie und Pharmakopsychiatrie Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Task Force, recommends antipsychotic MDD, particularly for specific patient groups and for patients with suspected non-adherence.

"This (TDM) is a valuable and reliable tool for personalizing treatment, which is a growing focus today: individualizing and adapting pharmacotherapy," said lead author Georgios Schoretsanitis, MD, PhD, Department of Psychiatry, The Zucker Hillside Hospital, Northwell Health, Glen Oaks, and the Center for Psychiatric Neuroscience, Feinstein Institute for Medical Research, Manhasset, New York, told Medscape Medical News.

"I am particularly pleased to say that this document adds a lot of knowledge and is a holistic approach, which focuses not only on theoretical knowledge but also aims to make life easier for physicians, further providing an algorithm and instrument for taking decisions for clinical use in everyday clinical settings and problems related to antipsychotic treatment, "he added.

The study was published online May 19 in the Journal of Clinical Psychiatry.

Problem solving tool

"The therapeutic reference range for blood antipsychotic levels consists of a lower limit, below which the therapeutic response is relatively unlikely, and an upper limit, above which ADRs (adverse drug reactions). are more likely to occur, "write the authors.

TDM can determine if a patient has a sub-therapeutic antipsychotic blood concentration and can explain a lack of response or a supra-therapeutic concentration, which could be associated with adverse drug reactions.

"It is important for clinicians to realize that this type of monitoring is not equally suitable for all antipsychotics and is not intended as a way to provide information if there are no questions. In other words, it is a tool for solving a problem, a complicated situation or a challenging scenario that you're trying to solve, "said Schoretsanitis.

The authors divide their recommendations on routine MDT for antipsychotics into four categories, based on the level of evidence.

Highly recommended (Level 1)

Clozapine Fluphenazine Haloperidol Olanzapine Perazine Perphenazine

Recommended (Level 2)

· Aripiprazole · Chlorpromazine · Flupentixol · Paliperidone · Quetiapine · Risperidone · Sertindole · Ziprasidone

Useful (Level 3)

· Brexpiprazole · Cariprazine · Chlorprothixen · Iloperidone · Loxapine · Lurasidone · Melperone · Pimozide

Potentially useful (Level 4)

Asenapine

Proven benefits

"We are trying to narrow down specific situations and scenarios where TDM can be helpful and indeed has proven benefits," said Schoretsanitis.

Patients who have no clinical response, even within established dose ranges, who have a recurrence or relapse during maintenance treatment, or who have AMR are candidates for MDD.

Patients receiving polypharmacy may benefit from MDD because some jointly prescribed medications can increase or decrease blood antipsychotic levels through overlapping metabolic pathways.

Additional populations requiring MDD are elderly patients, pregnant / lactating women, patients with medical comorbidities such as kidney or liver disease, children / adolescents, patients with intellectual disabilities, and forensic or court-mandated patients.

Schoretsanitis noted that switching between formulations, for example, from a long-acting injectable antipsychotic to an oral (LAI) can be "easily guided by regular use of TDM," as can switching from a brand-name drug to a generic.

Patients with acute inflammatory conditions, such as COVID-19, "are good candidates for MDD, even with medications that were previously well tolerated, because inflammation affects the way the body metabolizes medications, leaving patients at high risk for develop toxicity. " additional.

"The most common setting for using TDM in clinical practice is to measure adherence to antipsychotics, since TDM is one of the most reliable ways to assess adherence and thus prevent relapse or recurrence of the disease," said Schoretsanitis.

For a long time

Sheldon Preskorn, MD, professor of psychiatry, University of Kansas-Wichita School of Medicine and chief scientific officer of the KUSM-W Clinical Trials Unit, told Medscape Medical News that drawing blood 24 hours after taking the drug can help determine the elimination of the drug patient.

"If the level is too low, or the patient is not taking the medication at all, or is taking too little, or is a fast metabolizer, so the dose may have to be adjusted," said Preskorn, who was not involved in the development The consensus statement.

This is also an opportunity to start a conversation with patients about adherence, explaining that a low blood level will not have a therapeutic effect, discussing whether the patient has been taking the medication as prescribed, and addressing the reasons for non-adherence. Preskorn said.

"We want to make it clear that doctors must treat the patient, not the blood level," said Schoretsanitis.

"If a person tolerates and responds well to medications, but we measure and see something unexpected, such as low levels, this does not mean that we should adjust the dose simply because the levels are low," he added.

"Timing is very important" when measuring blood levels. For example, if a patient's blood is usually tested in the morning but then tested in the afternoon, he or she may exhibit a lower blood level, which may reflect the timing of the test rather than the response to the test. medicine.

"This statement is long overdue because TDM is probably the least widely used tool in psychiatry to individualize drug therapy," Preskorn said.

Also commenting on the consensus statement for Medscape Medical News, Jonathan Meyer, MD, clinical professor of psychiatry, University of California, San Diego, said he draws attention to some of the key issues associated with antipsychotic plasma monitoring and shows that TDM is a valuable manufacturing tool decision.

Meyer, who was not involved in developing the document, noted that it can be difficult to obtain newer levels of antipsychotics, which require specialized laboratories that are not widely available and sometimes take up to 2 weeks to obtain results.

In such cases, physicians will have to rely on their best clinical judgment to handle an inadequate response until the TDM results are available.

No commercial organization had any role in financing the statement. Schoretsanitis has disclosed no relevant financial relationships. The disclosures of the other authors are listed in the original document. Meyer reports receiving fees for speaking or advising in the past 12 months from Acadia Pharmaceuticals, Alkermes, Allergan (now AbbVie), Intra-Cellular Therapies, Janssen Pharmaceutica, Neurocrine, Otsuka America Inc, Sunovion Pharmaceuticals and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. Reports Preskorn have been a researcher and / or consultant for more than 140 pharmaceutical, biotech, diagnostic and device companies, and the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and other federal agencies.

J Clin Psychiatry. Published online May 19, 2020. Consensus Statement

