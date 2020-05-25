New "high performance" tool can help the body learn to reject disease





Cancer can be prevented early with a vaccine that works like the one used against viruses. Researchers in China have developed a way to "efficiently activate" the immune system to inhibit tumor development. The possible cancer vaccine, described in Science Advances, uses materials already used by the medical community, which would help speed up the process to assess and bring to market. The researchers also used a previously proven effective method against common tumors, such as lymphoma. , melanoma, and breast cancer, but the earlier version of the cancer vaccine has limitations. Its production involves a complicated preparation process and requires frequent vaccinations, which could compromise its performance. "Therefore, we are designing a new microcapsule-based formulation for high-performance cancer vaccines," Ma Guanghui, principal investigator and professor at the Institute of Process Engineering (IPE) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, said in a statement. For the new cancer vaccine, the researchers used self-healing microcapsules. The material promises to help improve the way the vaccine moves in the body by creating a favorable immunization microenvironment. "As a result, effective T-cell response, potent tumor inhibition, antimetastatic effects, and prevention of postsurgical recurrence are achieved with various types of antigens in different tumor models," said Wei Wei, co-professor researcher and professor at IPE. .

The researchers said another advantage that the new cancer vaccine offers is that it only requires a simple post-encapsulation process during the production process. This means that physicians can prepare the neoantigen formulation by themselves at any time.

A reviewer for Science Advances said the study provides "impressive" results and is "high value for therapeutic vaccines and cancer immunotherapy." Cancer Prevention Researchers at the Harvard School of Public Health estimated that 75 percent of cancer deaths in the US USA They can be prevented. But the available methods to avoid the disease focus mainly on a healthy lifestyle. Experts suggest that people avoid smoking or exposure to secondhand smoke, reduce or avoid saturated fat and red meat, limit alcohol consumption, and exercise regularly. Sleep also plays an important role in health, and getting enough rest at night can help avoid cancer risk factors.




