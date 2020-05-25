New It's always sunny in Philly you will see gangs dealing with the pandemic

According to Rob McElhenney, showrunner and It & # 39; s Always Sunny in Philadelphia actor, "The Gang" will deal with the pandemic in a future episode.

According to Rob McElhenney, showrunner and actor from It's always sunny in Philly"The Gang" will be seen dealing with the pandemic in a future episode. Always sunny It was first released in 2005 and is still running. With 14 seasons released, it is the longest-running American television comedy of all time. The show stars McElhenney, Glenn Howerton, Charlie Day, Kaitlin Olson, and Danny DeVito. The show follows a group of narcissists who run a bar called Paddy & # 39; s Pub in South Philly.

In addition to It's always sunnyMcElhenney also created the new Apple TV + series, Mythical quest: feast of the crow, along with Megan Ganz and Charlie Day. The show follows the creative team and the business behind Mythical mission, A fictional multiplayer online role-playing game, as it prepares for the launch of its long-awaited expansion for its game. Mythical mission He completed his first season. While the season ended with episode 9, the cast filmed a separate remote episode about Zoom, and just released episode 10, titled "Quarantine."

In an interview with NMEMcElhenney discusses the quarantine episode of Mythical missionand how it came about. McElhenney also speaks Always sunny, and the narcissists present in that show. Towards the end of the interview, the interviewer asks what a quarantine episode is for Always sunny It would have seemed like this, McElhenney replies, "Well, we actually have an episode called 'The Gang Gets Quarantined' (season nine, episode seven) where we quarantined at the bar. I think there's a big flu. in Philly or something. When we come back, don't worry, we'll tackle all of this the way only Sunny can do! "





During the conversation with NME, McElhenney is also asked where he is Always sunny. McElhenney says the team is still in active negotiations for seasons 15 and 16, and hopes they can get into action as soon as they leave Mythical mission season. McElhenney also shares what he wants to do Always sunny "forever", as long as people keep watching him and the team have fun with him. He refers to it as his dream job, and he doesn't see why anyone would want to stop.

As long as the Coronavirus-based episode falls, it's probably timely, as blocking orders continue to spread across the country. Will the Gang lock themselves up in Paddy & # 39; s? Will it be shot remotely or in person? If it was shot remotely and it's kind of like the Quarantine episode of Mythical missionIt will surely be a good time. the Mythical mission The episode has shown that it is possible to remotely make world-class television remotely.

McElhenney's desire to keep It's always sunny in Philly Going as long as possible may seem ambitious, but 14 seasons have shown that the team behind him has a lot of weird ideas for scripts. The show doesn't seem to be fading in any way. With more seasons, perhaps it will increase the chances that the show will eventually win an Emmy. It is famous that he has not been able to hook the award throughout his decade and a half career. However, it is made very clear in McElhenney's most recent interview and in previous ones that the team works very hard on this show because they really love doing it.

Source: NME





