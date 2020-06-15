New Jersey Attorney General Orders Law Enforcement Agencies to Publish List of Discipline Officers







Law enforcement agencies will be required to publish the list of those who commit serious violations annually, with the first one arriving before December 31.

"Today, we end the practice of protecting the few to the detriment of the many. Today, we commit ourselves again to building a culture of transparency and accountability in law enforcement," Grewal said in a statement.

Prior to this order, unless they have faced criminal charges, the officers' disciplinary records have generally not been released to the public, according to the attorney general's office.

The directive comes when governments adopt police reform after George Floyd's death while in police custody in Minneapolis.