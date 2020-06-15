New Jersey Attorney General Orders Law Enforcement Agencies to Publish List of Discipline Officers

Law enforcement agencies will be required to publish the list of those who commit serious violations annually, with the first one arriving before December 31.
"Today, we end the practice of protecting the few to the detriment of the many. Today, we commit ourselves again to building a culture of transparency and accountability in law enforcement," Grewal said in a statement.
Prior to this order, unless they have faced criminal charges, the officers' disciplinary records have generally not been released to the public, according to the attorney general's office.
The directive comes when governments adopt police reform after George Floyd's death while in police custody in Minneapolis.
At a press conference, Governor Phil Murphy said he was "proud" of the directive, calling it "a big step for transparency."
"In the absence of information, you assume the worst, with the information you get a much clearer idea of reality," Murphy said.
As of now, the state police publish summary information regarding the soldiers' primary discipline, said state police colonel Pat Callahan, who also spoke at the press conference. Grewal's directive will require that the names of the soldiers be included in the summary information.
"We talk about embracing scrutiny, embracing transparency. It is also important to note that the actions of a few should not tarnish the entire profession across the state or nation, and we will finally let the public decide for themselves about the nature of these allegations, "Callahan said.
State police will publicize all soldiers who have faced disciplinary action in the past two decades before July 15, Murphy said, adding that it involves about 400 cases.
In New Jersey, the attorney general has broad authority to issue policy documents known as "law enforcement directives," which are binding on all law enforcement agencies.
Earlier this month, Grewal announced his plan to review the use of force policy for the first time in two decades, which governs when the 36,000 state law enforcement officers may or may not use force against civilians.
Grewal said his office has launched an online portal for public comment and will organize community listening sessions in all 21 counties.