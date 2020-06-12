New Jersey City Approves Drinking Alcohol In Public

Raise your take-out cup: Another New Jersey city is approving open alcohol containers outside.

Cape May voted Thursday to approve allowing outdoor alcohol consumption, in an effort to help restaurants and bars that were forced to close during the coronavirus pandemic, NJ.com reported.

Under the new ordinance, residents of the coastal city will be able to drink alcohol starting at 5 p.m. at 10 pm. on specific streets, the beach, the boardwalk and at the local shopping center, the store reported. The allocation for public consumption will remain in effect until November 1.

Previously, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy approved take-out cocktails to restaurants and bars to offer customers during the COVID-19 crisis, although the order only stated that drinks should be consumed off-site, rather than specifically allow public consumption. .

"The New Jersey restaurant and hotel industry, like so many other companies, has suffered huge financial losses due to COVID-19," Murphy said. "Allowing business owners with certain licenses and permits to sell beverages directly to consumers is a creative way to ease some of their financial uncertainty."

