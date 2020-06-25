New Jersey family drowning was not the result of an electrical problem: report

Authorities on Monday ruled out electrical problems that killed three family members by drowning in the New Jersey backyard pool, a local television station reported Wednesday.

Investigators spoke to the electrical contractor at the East Brunswick home with sources who reportedly told WABC that they believed there may have been an electrical problem in or near the pool, resulting in death.

On Wednesday, however, Middlesex County prosecutors and police said there was no evidence of a connection between the electrical problems and the deaths. Instead, authorities believe the deaths were not from any of the victims who knew how to swim.

On Tuesday, the police identified the two adults as Bharat Patel, 62, and their 33-year-old daughter-in-law, Nisha Patel. Patel's 8-year-old daughter was the third victim, WABC reported.

The victims were found unanswered in the above-ground pool on Monday afternoon when police responded to a 911 call from neighbors who heard screaming.

