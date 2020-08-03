New Jersey federal judge Esther Salas says her son died trying to protect the father

New Jersey federal judge Esther Salas, whose son was killed two weeks ago in a shower of gunfire at his home, said the college student died trying to protect his father, who was also injured in the ambush.

The shooting, he said, came a day after his son Daniel Anderl celebrated his 20th birthday. The family had hosted a party for some of Daniel's Catholic University of America friends, he said in a recorded message released Monday.

The next day, the family was cleaning up from the festivities.

"Daniel and I went down to the basement and chatted, as we always do," Salas said. "And Daniel said," Mom, let's keep talking, I love talking to you, Mom. "It was at that very moment when the doorbell rang, and Daniel looked at me and said," Who is that? "

"And before he could say a word, he ran upstairs," he said. "Within seconds, I heard the sound of bullets and someone yelling," No! "

"Later I learned that this monster, who had a FedEx package in hand, opened fire, but Daniel, being Daniel, protected his father and took the shooter's first bullet directly into the chest," added the judge.

“The monster then turned his attention to my husband and started shooting at him, shot after shot. Mark was shot three times: one bullet entered his right chest, the other in his left abdomen and the last one in the right forearm. ”

Salas said the suspect, crazed "anti-feminist" lawyer Roy Den Hollander, 72, who posed as a FedEx driver during the July 19 attack, was "a madman, who I think was attacking me because of my position as a federal judge. " "

Den Hollander appeared to be targeting Salas for moving too slow with his lawsuit claiming that the exclusion of women from military recruitment was unfair to men.

Salas said the tragedy that affected her family is a sign that federal judges should have more privacy in their personal lives.

"My son's death cannot be in vain, so I beg those in power to do something to help my brothers and sisters on the bench," he said. “Now, more than ever, we need to identify a solution that keeps the lives of federal judges private. I know this is a complicated issue and I don't pretend to know or have all the answers, but together we can find a way. "

Mark Anderl is still hospitalized, recovering from multiple surgeries, Salas said.

Meanwhile, "we are living the worst nightmare of all parents: making preparations to bury our only child," he added.

"My family has experienced pain that no one should have to bear," he said. “And I'm here asking everyone to help me ensure that no one has to experience this type of pain. We may not be able to prevent something like this from happening again, but we can make it harder for those targeting us to track us. ”