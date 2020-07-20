New Jersey federal judge's husband, son shot at home, FBI says

An armed man, who dressed as a FedEx delivery driver, shot the husband and son of a 20-year-old federal judge at the family's New Jersey home Sunday, and the FBI said it took the lead in the investigation, according to reports.

The shooting occurred at Judge Esther Salas' home in north Brunswick, a source told the Associated Press. The AP report, citing the state's chief district judge, said the 20-year-old son was killed. There are several local reports indicating that the two were injured. Fox News could not immediately confirm his condition.

"The FBI is investigating a shooting at Judge Salas's house. We are working with our local and state partners, "Doreen Holder, the public information officer for the Newark office office, told Fox News.

Her husband, defense attorney Mark Anderl, 63, was injured, the AP reported. Salas was in the basement at the time and was not injured, according to the report.

The gunman posed as a delivery driver for FedEx, two sources told NJ.com. The report says Salas, 51, was the first Hispanic woman named to the United States District Court in New Jersey.

Marta Dhanis of Fox News and Associated Press contributed to this report.