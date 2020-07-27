New Jersey governor condemns home party on Airbnb packed with more than 700 guests

The arrest occurred on Sunday around 8:30 p.m., when police officers arrived at a house in Jackson that was rented through Airbnb, according to a statement from Captain Steven Laskiewicz posted on the Facebook page of the Police Department of Jackson.

Still, the party continued to grow, and the crowd grew to about 700 people with more than 100 vehicles parked in the area, according to the statement.

It took the police until 1 a.m. to completely clarify the residence. The owner and the two party organizers received a summons, according to the statement.

"Come on folks! Come on," Governor Phil Murphy said, reacting to this news during his coronavirus press conference on Monday. "That unnecessarily puts men and women in uniform and their families at risk."