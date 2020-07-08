New Jersey governor warms up when motor vehicle offices reopen long lines, argue

The New Jersey governor tried to understand Tuesday when the state's Motor Vehicle Commission offices reopened, with long lines and arguments among customers after a long coronavirus-related shutdown.

But many New Jersey social media posts seemed to think that Governor Phil Murphy, a Democrat, could have done more to prevent problems.

Many people waiting at MVC offices across the state said they arrived early in the morning because they expected trouble.

NJ GOV REQUESTS A NATIONAL MASK REQUIREMENT BETWEEN CORONAVIRUS AGREEMENTS: "WE CANNOT OFFER TO GO THROUGH HELL AGAIN"

The reopening has already been delayed for a day due to a problem with a text message system designed to prevent overcrowding, New York City FOX 5 reported.

But the overcrowding seemed to occur anyway, at various MVC offices across the state.

"We've been here since 7:30," a Hudson County woman told WCBS-TV in New York City. "No one comes here to say specifically what we have to do. … They are not organized at all. "

Warren's Emily Sheppard told the station that she had been waiting since 6 a.m.

"We have been standing here for eight hours," he told WCBS. "I can't do this again. I just can't."

Many also noted that advice on facial masks and social distancing was followed only sporadically.

A message on the state's website warned people to return at another time: "The lines are too long," the message said. "Consider waiting a week or more before entering."

For many residents, it was another example of dysfunction in the New Jersey state government, already known for its notoriously troublesome NJ Transit bus and train system.

"No one is happy to see that. No one wants to wait in lines like that, so we have nothing but endless sympathy, "Murphy told WCBS.

MVC chief administrator Sue Fulton issued a statement to FOX 5.

"While we understand our customers' frustration at this extremely challenging and difficult time, our employees are doing the best they can to keep everyone safe and work as efficiently as possible," said Fulton.

But social media users didn't seem to sympathize with the governor or the MVC. Many referred to the MVC using the initials of its predecessor, the Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV).

"It is going to be another spike (coronavirus) due to dmv's silly lines and Murphy doesn't understand anything about the organization," wrote a Twitter user. "What the hell is wrong with you?"

"If any of us orchestrated this plan failure or did it horribly, we would be fired," wrote another user. "I bet the New Jersey DMV director gets a raise."

"Governor Murphy, the people of this state were tortured today at the DMV. More disappointment. How much more can we take? another commenter wrote.

"Just another example of Murphy's leadership," wrote another.

At an MVC location in Wayne, spirits began to deteriorate before police intervened, WCBS reported.

"Can you make sure no one is queuing, please, because it really isn't fair," said a waiting customer.

"Keep walking, keep walking," another customer yelled.

"Did you say something? Will you tell me again?" The woman replied.

The Trentonian, a newspaper in the New Jersey capital, called on state lawmakers to shut down the MVC.

"Listen," wrote columnist Jeff Edelstein, "if we can't have dinner indoors (due to the coronavirus), then we can't be elbow to elbow to deliver a set of plates or get a piece of paper with a VIN number on it. "