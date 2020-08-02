New Jersey gym owners challenge COVID-19 lockout again

Defiant New Jersey gym owners who have repeatedly ignored coronavirus block orders literally kicked their way back to business over the weekend.

Ian Smith and Frank Trumbetti, the owners of the Atilis Gym in Bellmawr, who were arrested last week for opening in violation of state restrictions, broke down the front door of the business on Saturday.

They even posted the event on Instagram, with a message hitting New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy.

"I hate the fact that it has to come to this," wrote Smith, 33. "Governor Murphy can portray us in any evil way he wants, but our hands are bound here and it is his fault."

"We have been in an economic shutdown for more than 4 months that was supposed to be 14 days," he said. "It is time to end this and resume life in a safe and responsible manner."

The two gym owners have had a month-long dispute with the governor and have been forced to close multiple times. They sued the state for the right to open, but a judge ruled last week that they had to vacate the facility amid state restrictions.

State health officials have determined that gyms and indoor fitness facilities "present particularly high-risk environments for the spread of COVID-19."

The state Attorney General's Office has consistently agreed and said enforcement actions against Atilis have been necessary because the owners have repeatedly challenged court orders to keep their doors closed.

Smith and Trumbetti, however, contend that their abbreviated openings have met the requirements of social distancing and other measures to combat the spread of the deadly pandemic.

"They continue to protest the continued unconstitutional application of these ridiculous executive orders," their attorney, James Mermigis, said in an email sent to The Post on Sunday. “This is a personal attack by the Governor against my clients. The governor has engaged in one hypocrisy after another, but he chooses to highlight my clients. "

He called Murphy's closure order "random and arbitrary," and said state health officials have yet to inspect the gym to assess the safety precautions the two owners have adopted.