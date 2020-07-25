New Jersey gym owners fighting COVID-19 shutdown: "We refuse to be locked up and harassed"

New Jersey gym owners who have been locked in a month-long battle with Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy over the reopening amid the COVID-19 pandemic say they are not backing down.

In an interview Saturday on "Fox & Friends Weekend," gym owners Atilis Ian Smith and Frank Trumbetti explained their situation.

On Friday, a state judge ruled that New Jersey authorities can shut down the Bellmawr facility, and the couple was found in contempt of court.

"So the judge gave the state the ability to come and close our doors. So Frank and I had been here for over 48 hours running the gym 24 hours a day, seven days a week. We got some volunteers and we take the doors off the hinges, "said Smith. "They closed our doors once already. It is our private property. This is a place that we have built and spent all our time creating. And we refuse to be locked up and harassed again by the governor."

Trumbetti noted the relaxation of Murphy's health restrictions for other fitness-related activities, including outdoor sports.

"So, I can do full contact martial arts. I can box with someone outside. I can face him in soccer. I can do rugby, you know, scrum and I can't get COVID. But somehow, if I go into my gym and decide I want to lift weights or even go into a martial arts studio, will I have COVID if I do the exact same thing? "he asked. "It's actually crazy."

"What happens next?" host Pete Hegseth asked.

"We have two weeks of clothing here. And we will not leave unless we are arrested or the state falls back. We have had enough of this," Smith replied.

"We can operate our business safely and responsibly. We have shown that to be true. There has not been a single COVID case reported and we have everyone's records here," he added. "So we don't back down from this one."

Smith and Trumbetti have nicknamed their gym "A.M.A.Z." or an "Autonomous Anti-Murphy Zone". They said they "borrowed it" from the organized Seattle Capitol protest or "C.H.O.P."

They have also changed Atilis Gym from a registered LLC to a PMA, or Private Membership Association.

"And yesterday, 327 people signed up for that and yesterday we had a total of 620 people who walked through the door to train. So we are ready to be here," said Trumbetti.

"And the number of people, the fact that 620 people came through the door [will give you] an idea of ​​how much support we have locally, let alone across the country," he concluded.