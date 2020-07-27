New Jersey gym owners who defied Governor Murphy's coronavirus shutdown orders arrested for contempt

A southern New Jersey gym was closed Monday and its two owners arrested, intensifying a battle over the two men's refusal to comply with Gov. Phil Murphy's coronavirus restrictions.

A judge on Friday ordered Atilis' gym owners Ian Smith and Frank Trumbetti to vacate and cease operations in Bellmawr, New Jersey.

They were charged Monday with disobeying that order, Camden County Acting Prosecutor Jill Mayer said.

She said Smith, 33, of Delanco Township, and Trumbetti, 51, of Williamstown, were charged with one count of fourth degree contempt, one count of obstruction, and one count of violation of an act of disaster control.

The contempt charge is a misdemeanor punishable by up to 18 months in prison. The other two charges were calls for disorderly people.

"From July 24 to July 27, several people were observed to enter and use the gym, a direct violation of the court order," Mayer said. "Police said both owners refused to leave the gym when asked, leading to the charges."

Smith and Trumbetti were brought to the Bellmawr Police Department, charged and released.

Murphy has eased coronavirus restrictions in some companies, but not in gyms.

Smith told Fox & Friends on Saturday that there was no reason to keep them closed.

"We can operate our business safely and responsibly," he said. "We have shown that to be true. We have not had a single COVID case reported and we have everyone's records here," he added. "So we don't back down from this one."

Smith's attorney, James Mermigis, told the Newark Star-Ledger that the gym was closed by authorities on Monday and that the owners do not have access to enter.

He said he doesn't know what Smith and Trumbetti will do next.

Mermigis insisted that keeping New Jersey gyms closed was "unconstitutional," according to the newspaper.

"I think the governor is overreaching and I think this has gone too far," he said.