New Jersey man dies after being hit by July 4 fireworks blast: reports

A New Jersey man died after fireworks exploded outside a public housing complex on July 4, according to reports.

Jersey City police officers responded around 1 a.m. Saturday at the Booker T. Washington residential buildings, where they found a victim bleeding heavily, The Associated Press reported.

REGISTRATION NUMBER OF PEOPLE BUYING FIREWORKS THIS FOURTH OF JULY AMONG CORONAVIRUS RESTRICTIONS

Witnesses said the man, who has not been identified, was hit in the neck by fireworks, NJ.com reported. The first responders worked to revive man. He was later pronounced dead at Jersey City Medical Center.

Further details of the incident were not immediately available.

As police investigated the area on Saturday, abandoned liquor bottles and debris from illegal fireworks were dumped on the sidewalk and street, according to the report.

New Jersey legalized the use of certain fireworks in 2017, allowing devices such as flares and poppers. Explosive and aerial products have remained illegal.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Jersey City has appointed a task force to investigate the use of fireworks after multiple social media videos showed men having shootings with Roman candles, according to the report.