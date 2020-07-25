New Jersey man upset over doctor appointment kills office worker

A man upset by his father's urology appointment pulled out a gun and shot and killed an office worker who tried to discuss the situation with him on Friday afternoon in New Jersey, police said.

The bullet went through the 44-year-old woman and then hit a patient in the knee, according to the Burlington County Prosecutor's Office.

Bruce Gomola Jr., 51, was charged with first degree murder. Gomola, of Burlington Township, is a corrections officer at the Burlington County Jail in Mount Holly. He is currently being held in a Camden jail.

Authorities said Gomola was upset about an appointment for her father at Delaware Valley Urology in Mount Laurel, a suburb of Philadelphia. A patient services representative, Stephanie Horton, tried to speak to Gomola about the situation when she pulled out a gun and shot him once in the chest, authorities said.

The bullet came out of his back and hit a patient in the knee.

After the shooting, Gomola left the building and left. Police said he returned shortly afterward and surrendered.