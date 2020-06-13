New Jersey police officer charged with assault after allegedly deploying pepper spray without provocation







Ryan Dubiel, 31, a police officer with the Woodlynne Police Department, was charged with two counts of single assault, prosecutors announced.

Dubiel and another officer were dispatched on a call on the afternoon of June 4 over a complaint of possible intrusion and loitering, according to a recording of a 911 call released by prosecutors.

Prosecutors also released body camera images and show Dubiel talking to several young men sitting on the front porch. An officer is heard in the video telling youth that they are answering an intrusion call. Officers are seen on video asking people on the porch for their names and other identifying information, but many refuse. One of the young men is going to call his brother and Dubiel tells him to hang up the phone. When the young man continues to call, Dubiel is seen proceeding to spray pepper on several people.

In addition to the charges, Dubiel has been suspended from the department without pay. Dubiel has been with the Woodlynne Police Department for 10 months and this is the ninth police department where he has served, prosecutors said in a press release.