New Jersey police officer charged with assault after allegedly deploying pepper spray without provocation

Ryan Dubiel, 31, a police officer with the Woodlynne Police Department, was charged with two counts of single assault, prosecutors announced.
Prosecutors also released body camera images and show Dubiel talking to several young men sitting on the front porch. An officer is heard in the video telling youth that they are answering an intrusion call. Officers are seen on video asking people on the porch for their names and other identifying information, but many refuse. One of the young men is going to call his brother and Dubiel tells him to hang up the phone. When the young man continues to call, Dubiel is seen proceeding to spray pepper on several people.
In addition to the charges, Dubiel has been suspended from the department without pay. Dubiel has been with the Woodlynne Police Department for 10 months and this is the ninth police department where he has served, prosecutors said in a press release.
It was not immediately clear if Dubiel hired an attorney. CNN has attempted to contact Dubiel for comment.
"Our Special Processing Unit received the Internal Affairs complaint against Dubiel on June 5 and immediately began gathering all the evidence to conduct a thorough and impartial review of the complaint," said Camden County Interim Prosecutor Jill. S. Mayer. "After careful review, it became clear that Dubiel's actions are not consistent with the New Jersey State's use of force policy."
According to the prosecutor's office, the current use of force policy allows a police officer to use force "when a subject refuses to comply with an officer's orders at the time of arrest, or when the subject threatens security from the officer. "
New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal said this is an example of why there should be a statewide police officer licensing program, and that it will be proposed later this month to the Police Training Commission.
"Just as we license doctors, nurses, and attorneys, we must ensure that all officers meet the basic standards of professionalism, and that officers who do not meet those standards cannot move from one police department to another while pose a threat to the public and other officials, "Grewal said in a press release.