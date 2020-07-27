New Jersey Police Separated 700 People's "Mansion Party" Accused 3 of Violating Coronavirus Orders

New Jersey police spent hours breaking a massive "Mansion Party" on Sunday night that forced street closings and violated the state's coronavirus boundary at meetings after more than 700 guests appeared, authorities said .

Residents of the Whispering Hill neighborhood in Jackson Township, about 60 miles south of Newark, called police for a riot around 8:30 p.m., the Jackson Police Department said.

"By the time they got there, there should have been 200 cars," neighbor Karen Levine told News 12 New Jersey.

Responding officers observed a large crowd at the residence and called the owner, identified as Yaakov Weiss, 40, of Jackson, police said. Weiss told officers that he had rented the mansion on Airbnb and that he was throwing a big party.

Police identified the party organizers as Patience Guanue, 23, and Alicia Hinneh, 22, both from Newark. The party was advertised on Instagram as a "mansion party," with free alcohol, food, and a twerking contest that offered a cash prize, according to the station.

But the police presence did not deter the crowd of attendees at the party, which continued to grow to some 700 people, police said.

Governor Phil Murphy's executive order to curb the spread of COVID-19 limits outside of meetings to 500 people and indoor events to just 100 people, or 25 percent of a room's capacity.

A resident reported that a party group had broken into his home and was damaging the property, police said. Officers learned that a member of the resident's family had attended the mansion party and invited a group to the home. Officers dispersed the group without incident.

Officers from the Freehold Police Department, the Howell Police Department, the Lakewood Police Department, the Ocean County District Attorney's Office, the Ocean County Sheriff's Department and the New Jersey State Police assisted the department in clean up the party and direct traffic when people left, the department said.

Officers worked until 1 a.m. to finally clear the guest house and all of its neighborhood cars.

Weiss, Guanue and Hinneh received a subpoena for violating the governor's executive order in mass meetings.