New Jersey woman calls 100-day coronavirus battle a "constant terror," urges wearing a mask

A New Jersey woman who recently turned 100 years fighting COVID-19 detailed her experience on the "Fox News Rundown" podcast on Tuesday and emphasized the importance of face masks as cases continue to rise in various states across the country.

Ann Wallace, an associate professor of English at the University of New Jersey City, said she started experiencing chest pains last March, but attributed it to "anxiety" due to recently imposed state blockades and subsequent chaos over the virus. at the time, he explained.

Due to her diagnosis of multiple sclerosis, Wallace, 50, managed to secure a test for herself and her daughter in late March, after she showed flu-like symptoms, posing a risk to her immunocompromised mother.

"It is a roller coaster ride," Wallace said of his experience.Ince positive test for the virus.

"I have never had a cough. I have never had a fever. That has been consistent from day one. But, I have had difficulty breathing. I have had low levels of oxygen. I've had migraines and insomnia and tingling in my extremities, "he explained.

Wallace said the severity of her symptoms has varied from day to day.

"Some days, I'm on my oxygen concentrator as I was this morning before I got this call because my oxygen was low," he told podcast host Dave Anthony, "so I turned on my oxygen and steadied myself." And now I'm fine. And then tomorrow I might not need it. Last week, I was in the emergency room for the fifth time. "

Wallace said the unpredictable nature of the virus was "a constant terror, because I never know when I might need to go to the emergency room."

She added: "I thought this had happened, I thought it was under repair."

Due to his extensive experience with the virus, Wallace said he found it. "incredibly annoying" and "a sign of disrespect" that some members of the public did not adhere to security protocols and decided to give up their masks.

"I don't think it is tyranny. It is security, and I believe that people should respect their own health and respect the health of those around them."

Wallace went on to say that "just because you don't think you've been infected doesn't mean you haven't. Anyone can be infected," he said.

"Wear the mask, keep each other safe. We can do it collectively if everyone participates."

