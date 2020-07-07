New law would require New York police officers to obtain liability insurance: report

State lawmakers are producing more proposed laws to hold police officers accountable for misconduct.

A bill introduced by State Senator Alessandra Biaggi (D-Bronx) would require police officers to obtain personal liability insurance to cover civil suits brought against them by excessive force and other abuses as a way to deter misconduct.

Under current law, the defendant police officers are represented by the city's legal department, and taxpayers pay the bill for any verdict or settlement.

Biaggi's proposal would require each officer to obtain individual liability insurance. The city or other local governments would still have to cover the basic insurance policy to cover the costs of damage litigation.

But Biaggi said his bill would better hold officials accountable by requiring them to pay any increases in premiums related to irregularity payments.

“Officers who have misconduct claims filed against them can see their premium increase and they will be required to pay those costs. The purpose of this bill is to establish a financial disincentive for police misconduct and to create accountability for hateful behavior, "he said.

Between July 2017 and June 2018, New York City paid $ 230 million in 6,472 cases for alleged misconduct or suspected wrongdoing by officers, according to a report released by the Office of the City Comptroller Scott Stringer.

"While taxpayers rescue law enforcement who engage in misconduct, those same officers often evade significant responsibility," said Biaggi.

The measure is just the latest in a series of police accountability measures passed by the legislature and enacted by Governor Andrew Cuomo last month.

They include repealing the controversial state police records secrecy rule known as "50-a" that sealed access to disciplinary records, prohibited the use of bottlenecks and codified Cuomo's existing executive order granting the state attorney general the power to conduct independent death custody surveys.

Another bill proposed last week would strip officials of their pensions if found guilty of misconduct.

The push for police accountability measures, stalled in Albany for years, was sparked by outrage and protests at the police brutality of George Floyd's death in Minneapolis.

