New Maps Reveal New Zealand's Water Loss





Once part of the same land mass as Antarctica and Australia, the lost continent of Zealandia separated 85 million years ago and finally sank below the ocean, where it remained largely hidden for centuries.

Now, the maps reveal new research on the underwater continent where dinosaurs once roamed, and allow the public to virtually explore it.

GNS Science, a New Zealand research institute, released two new maps and an interactive website on Monday. The maps cover the shape of the ocean floor and the tectonic profile of Zealand, which collectively help tell the story of the continent's origins.

The maps also help explain the configuration of New Zealand's volcanoes, sedimentary basins, and other geological features, GNS Science said in a press release.