New Maps Reveal New Zealand's Water Loss

Once part of the same land mass as Antarctica and Australia, the lost continent of Zealandia separated 85 million years ago and finally sank below the ocean, where it remained largely hidden for centuries.
Now, the maps reveal new research on the underwater continent where dinosaurs once roamed, and allow the public to virtually explore it.
People from all over the world can explore the continent from their own homes; The interactive website displays different types of Zealandia maps, which users can overlay and switch to their liking. For example, you could locate all the ancient and modern volcanoes on the continent, or see where on earth the massive ridges are still spreading.
"These maps are a scientific reference point, but they are also more than that. They are a way to communicate our work to our colleagues, stakeholders, educators and the public," said geologist Dr. Nick Mortimer, lead author of the maps. , at launch.
"We have created these maps to provide an accurate, complete and up-to-date image of the geology of the New Zealand and Southwest Pacific area, better than we have ever had before."
How the continent sank
The idea of a potential continent in this area has been around for some time, and the name "Zealandia" was first coined by geophysicist Bruce Luyendyk in 1995.
The dedicated study of this area, which stretches around 5 million square kilometers (approximately 1.93 million square miles), has determined that it is not just a group of islands and continental fragments, but a sufficiently large continental crust and separated as to be declared officially separate. continent.
Zealandia used to be part of Gondwana, the supercontinent that once had many of the continents we know today, such as Africa and South America.
About 85 million years ago, Zealandia separated from Gondwana. The drifting landmass, about half the size of Australia, was home to dinosaurs and a lush rain forest.
Then, millions of years later, the world's tectonic plates, pieces of the Earth's crust, began to reorganize, in a period of dramatic geological change that also created the Pacific "Ring of Fire", a belt in the Pacific where the world Most of the active volcanoes are found.
About 94% of Zealandia is now underwater, but parts of the continent are still above land, forming New Zealand and other small islands. Zealandia's highest point is Aoraki – Mount Cook at 3,724 meters (12,218 feet).
Much is still unknown about the continent and whether the discovery of Zealandia could change historical climate models. As more research emerges, the interactive website and maps will be updated to reflect what we know, GNS Science said.