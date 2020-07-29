New Mexico Attorney's Office Defends Additional Federal Agents in Albuquerque

One of New Mexico's top law enforcement officials supports the government's decision to send dozens of federal agents to Albuquerque to tackle violent crime, and calls on the city's Democratic mayor to accept the measure.

In a letter sent to Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller Tuesday, US Attorney John C. Anderson reiterated that the 35 new officers will carry out "classic crime-fighting" activities by augmenting existing federal task forces in Albuquerque. .

President Trump and United States Attorney General William Barr announced last week the new deployment of law enforcement, ensuring it would not involve officers with tactical equipment such as those used to confront protesters in Portland, Oregon. , where the protests have turned into violence.

The plan was cautiously received by New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham, who said agents should be monitored to avoid civil rights violations.

Among Keller's demands was a call for federal agents to be easily identifiable when making arrests and to be equipped with body worn cameras.

But Anderson suggested that this would undermine the effectiveness of undercover agents, arguing: "Many of the police operations federal agents conduct in Albuquerque are successful precisely because they are undercover operations."

Anderson also questioned claims by the Keller administration that federal aid to local police had not been released. Anderson said he has pleaded with the city to take the formal steps necessary to accept a $ 10 million grant available to community-oriented police.

"The ball has been on the city court for over a month," he wrote.

Trump says he wants to fight the rise in crime in cities like Chicago and Albuquerque while running for reelection under a cloak of "law and order."

Anderson acknowledged that the FBI's 2020 crime statistics are not yet available, but emphasized the high crime rates in Albuquerque.

