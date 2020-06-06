New Mexico police face involuntary manslaughter charge for the death of a man he placed on his neck: prosecutor

A New Mexico police officer faces involuntary manslaughter charges for the death of a man who died after undergoing a neck restraint technique during an arrest in February, prosecutors said.

The charges against Las Cruces Police Officer Christopher Smelser were announced Friday, amid nationwide protests over the death of George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis. Floyd died after an officer knelt on his neck for more than 8 minutes in an incident caught by a viewer on the cell phone video.

Las Cruces District Attorney Mark D & # 39; Antonio said Smelser was charged in the death of Antonio Valenzuela during a traffic stop on February 29.

Valenzuela, 40, had an open parole violation order.

Smelser and another officer tried to subdue Valenzuela with an electric pistol to no avail, D & # 39; Antonio said.

"Valenzuela continually struggled to escape, once on the ground, during this fight, Officer Smelser applied a technique of restricting the vascular neck to gain control," he said. "It is police policy that after any use of force, firefighters and ambulances are asked to provide medical attention, if necessary. It was noted that Mr. Valenzuela was not responding, EMS technicians attempted measures to save lives that were unsuccessful. "

A coroner ruled that Valenzuela's death was a homicide on Thursday, according to reports.

The autopsy found that Valenzuela died of suffocating injuries, the Los Cruces Sun-News newspaper reported.

Smelser was relieved of his duties on Friday, Fox 11 El Paso reported.

He will be fired, Las Cruces Police Chief Patrick Gallagher said, according to the station.

"The words are insufficient to bring comfort to the Antonio Valenzuela family, but I extend my sincere condolences for his loss," Gallagher said. “It is a tragic day for everyone involved when there is a death in custody or a death as a result of a police arrest. Once we learned of the findings in the Medical Investigator's report, we felt the need to immediately start the termination procedures. "