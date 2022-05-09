Moon Knight is one of the lesser-known Marvel superheroes, but that might change soon. A new Moon Knight art book has just been released, and it contains some amazing concept art and deleted scenes from the movie.

The artwork is gorgeous, and it gives us a behind-the-scenes look at how the movie was created. If you’re a fan of Moon Knight or Marvel movies in general, then this book is definitely worth checking out!

The plotline of the Moon Knight

The Moon Knight the movie follows Marc Spector, a former CIA operative who is now a vigilante. He suffers from multiple personality disorder, and he uses him alter egos to fight crime. Moon Knight is a dark and gritty character, and the movie looks like it will be faithful to that.

The concept art in the book shows us some of the different designs that were considered for Moon Knight’s costume. It’s interesting to see how the final design was arrived at, and it’s also neat to see some of the other ideas that were considered.

Overall, this is a must-have book for fans of Moon Knight or Marvel movies in general. The art is gorgeous, and it gives us a look at some deleted scenes and concept art that was created for the film.

Names of the characters in Moon Knight

Here are the celebrity’s names mentioned below:

Arthur Harrow as Ethan Hawke

Anton Mogart as Gaspard Ulliel

Taweret as Antonia Salib

Elias Spector as Rey Lucas

Bertrand Crawley as Shaun Scott

Bek as Loic Mabanza

Selim as Khalid Abdalla

Wendy Spector as Fernanda Andrade

Isis’s Avatar as Nagisa Morimoto

Horus as Declan Hannigan

Layla El-Faouly as May Calamawy

Ammit as Saba Mubarak

Marc Spector/ Moon Knight as Oscar Isaac

Billy Fitzgerald as David Ganly

Young Punk as Ahmad Dash

Khonshu as F. Murray Abraham

Bobbi Kennedy as Ann Akinjirin

A Dramatic Moment From Moon Knight’s Finale Was Cut

Moon Knight’s amazing art team has released a bevy of gorgeous deleted scenes and concept art from the show’s first season, including a tragic scene that was cut from the finale.

The Moon Knight art book is available now, and it’s packed with stunning images of the show’s characters, sets, and locations. Some of the most interesting pieces are the deleted scenes and concepts that didn’t make it into the final product.

One of the most heartbreaking deleted scenes is a moment between Moon Knight and his lover, Bobbi Kennedy. In the scene, Moon Knight is reflecting on his dark past and how it’s led him to this point. Bobbi tries to comfort him, but Moon Knight pushes her away, saying that he’s not worthy of her love.

It’s a tragedy that this scene was cut, but it’s also a testament to the show’s willingness to explore its characters’ depths. Moon Knight is a complex and troubled man, and this scene would have added another layer to his story.

The future success of the Moon Knight

The future success of the Moon Knight series will largely depend on its ability to continue mining the depths of Moon Knight’s character. If it can do that, then we’re in for a treat.

Also, the fans of the Moon Knight series Moon Knight is one of my favorite Marvel characters. I was excited to see him get his series, and so far it’s been a great ride.

The show has done a great job of setting up Moon Knight’s world, and I’m looking forward to seeing where it goes next.

What do you think of the new Moon Knight art?