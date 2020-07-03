New movies on demand: & # 39; The Outpost & # 39 ;, & # 39; Force of Nature & # 39 ;, & # 39; John Lewis: Good Trouble & # 39; + More

Happy 4th of July weekend! July 3rd is finally upon us and you know what that means: time to break the flares and popcorn because Hamilton is available at Disney +! We've been waiting for this movie to come out since the show first came out on the Broadway stage, so it's fitting that we start this patriotic weekend with a movie about America. But after that, you may be interested in other movies to stream this weekend. Well that's where we step in: to help you figure out what to see this weekend from the list of movies available on demand. And whether you're using Amazon Video, iTunes, Vudu, or your cable's on-demand service, there are plenty of great new movies waiting to be discovered.

Let's be honest, the list of movies available to watch this weekend isn't crazy, but after all you should be spending this weekend celebrating with your friends and family! But by the time you're inside looking to cool off and take care of sunburn, you should watch the inspirational documentary about activist and politician John Lewis in Good problem Or, if you're in the mood for an action movie, be sure to visit Force of nature, Mr. Jones or the amazing war movie The outpost that is based on a true story!

Curious about the best movies to watch right now? Check out the great comedies, documentaries, and action movies you can buy or rent this week.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z_oEkOdIXdo (/ embed)

John Lewis: Good problem

John Lewis: Good problem is an inspiring documentary that puts the spotlight on John Lewis: House Representative and Civil Rights Leader. Through interviews with Lewis, his family, and political leaders; In addition to rare archive footage, this poignant piece follows Lewis's 60+ years in service to the people of America through social action and legislative action on gun control, civil rights, care reform medical and much more. Porter also reflects on his life and recalls his fateful meeting with Martin Luther King, Jr. in 1957.

(Where to transmit John Lewis: Good problem)

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Kp9JghhGPao (/ embed)

The outpost

Starring Orlando Bloom and Scott Eastwood, The outpost it's a true testament to America's courage in this most patriotic weekend. Based on true events, the film follows the story of a team of American soldiers stationed at the deadliest outpost in Afghanistan. Constantly bombarded and attacked by Taliban insurgents, the gang of brothers must fight together to survive.

(Where to transmit The outpost)

To buy:

The outpost

We Bare Bears: The Movie

Rent:

John Lewis: Good problem

Claudia Oshry: Unhappy Queen

Beyond Everest skiing

Greg Warren: Where Field Corn Grows

It is not a small thing

Suzi Q

Force of nature

Four children and that

SR Jones

$ 0.99 iTunes Movie Rental

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=B_VFs9j95gc (/ embed)

Well, on a slightly lighter note, A Cinderella story is available to rent this weekend! This modern take on the classic Disney tale stars Hillary Duff as Sam, a teenage girl who lives under the thumb of her happy plastic surgery stepmother (Jennifer Coolidge in a hysterical role) and two aspiring stepsisters. And then add the fact that she is a high school laughingstock as a worker at her late father's restaurant and that she has a repressed child. But Sam doesn't let that get her down because she has a cyber relationship with Nomad, a complete stranger … or doesn't she? Also starring Chad Michael Murray as the hunky but smart high school quarterback, A Cinderella story Still today it is a romantic comedy joke.

Rent A Cinderella story on iTunes for $ 0.99

