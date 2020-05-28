New mutants originally featured a few major X-Men cameos

The new mutants is finally coming this August. The spinoff movie, starring Anya Taylor-Joy, Maisie Williams, and Charlie Heaton, will end up being the last chapter in Fox's X-Men universe, but it certainly wasn't. Josh Boone's film was originally conceived as a result of X-Men: Apocalypse, when the franchise seemed to be getting bigger. The film that we will see this summer is completely independent, although it was not always like this.

The Twitter account @NewMutantsUpdates has shared a revelation that Boone made in a new issue of SFX Magazine. According to the account, the director discussed how The new mutants he included a couple of major X-Men cameos in early drafts of the script, with Professor X by James McAvoy and Storm by Alexandra Shipp welcoming the titular teenage mutants to Mansion X. However, these cameos were never filmed. , as the story evolved to become more autonomous.

Josh Boone has confirmed that #NewMutants The first draft would have featured the mutants at X-Mansion with Xavier (McAvoy) and Storm (Shipp) repeating their roles. The movie was also supposed to be in the X-Men: Apocalypse timeline, but was later dropped to be independent. pic.twitter.com/SZ39G32OJ7 – New mutant updates (@NewMutantsUp) May 27, 2020

In the past, this would have been a fun connection, much like how Deadpool 2 squeezed into some silent cameos for all Apocalypse X-Men team, not just McAvoy and Shipp. However, it's probably the best that those two didn't make it to the movie. Probably the only reason Disney is releasing it is because it works as a standalone movie and is unrelated to the now-defunct Fox franchise. That said, it would have been interesting to have it set up in the 1980s.

The new mutants It has been the victim of numerous delays, with film wrap production in 2017. The latest was due to the pandemic that forced theaters to close, and its release in early April was delayed until August 28. Frankly though, at this stage, we will only believe that it is actually coming out when we are physically sitting in front of a screen that is playing it.