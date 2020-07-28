New Navy USS Ford can launch more attacks and drop more weapons

The US Navy USS Gerald R. Ford aircraft carrier is now ready to arm its Airline Aircraft Wing with more bombs in a much faster uptime by moving weapons from the ship's magazine to the flight deck with its sixth Advanced Weapon Lift.

The electronic elevators were designed and built specifically for the Ford Class and are intended to greatly accelerate the rate and force of air attack by an armed aircraft carrier.

"LSWE [Lower Stage Weapons Elevator] 5 has given us the ability to move ammunition from the aft magazine complex deep in the ship through the company to the flight deck with speed and agility that never seen before on any warship, "James P. Downey, executive officer of the aircraft carrier program, said in a Navy statement.

The certification of the sixth advanced weapons elevator, which the Navy reported to be on schedule, takes the ship's readiness beyond previous elevator delays. Navy officials are now reporting that the remaining five gun elevators are on track to integrate in time for the USS Ford Crash Trials planned for next year.

The Ford is now going through a post-delivery Trials and Testing phase with the intention of preparing the weapons, electronic components and the Air Transport Wing for deployment. So far, the ship has launched and recovered more than 3,450 planes, the Navy reports.

There is already speculation about where the USS Ford might venture in its inaugural deployment, with most observers targeting the Pacific. Certainly, when Ford launches, it will mark a historic occasion, as the Ford class is expected to catapult the Navy's projection of power by 2100.

The Ford-class carriers, the first three of which are already underway, are expected to bring a new era of carrier-based attacks, in part due to new technical systems like advanced weapon lifts. Typically, F-18s and new F-35Cs must be armed using a slower and less efficient process that lengthens refueling and ammunition loading.

This slows down the speed and number of possible exits in a single mission. To enhance this, the Ford class allows a 33 percent increase in muzzle velocity above the Nimitz class, and the electromagnetic catapult reduces aircraft wear and tear and also improves launch.

More efficient replenishment and arming stations greatly change the tactical equation, as they can potentially better enable multiple missions. After all, the faster attack planes armed with missiles, bombs, and other weapons are, the fewer aircraft you will need to maintain attack missions, thus freeing up other air assets for further operations. Gun lifts are made possible by a drastic increase in electric power on board the Ford class. This is accomplished by four large on-board generators that help provide the electrical power needed to power the electromagnetic catapult, weapon lifters, and other on-board electrical systems. Electric weapons hoists also help reduce the manpower required aboard the USS Ford, freeing the necessary sailors for service elsewhere. This crew reduction is made possible by further automation of the on-board computer and electronic controls on the ship. Given its new technical dimensions, the USS Ford operates with a crew of nearly 800 fewer service members than the Nimitz-class.