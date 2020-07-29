New Orleans Pelicans: What to Know Before the NBA Restarts the Pandemic-Shortened Season

The New Orleans Pelicans will become rookie sensation Zion Williamson.

The Duke product, a favorite to claim the NBA Rookie of the Year crown, averages 23.6 points, 6.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game this season. Another former Duke player, Brandon Ingram, who is the favorite to win the Most Improved Player in the league, is averaging 24.3 points, 6.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game.

Pelicans are loaded with talent, which also includes Lonzo Ball, Jrue Holiday, JJ Redick, and Josh Hart. Even if they don't make the playoffs this season, they'll be forced to be considered for years to come as their talents continue to develop under head coach Alvin Gentry.

QUICK LOOK

Division: Southwest Division

Record: 28-36

Coach: Alvin Gentry

Odds of winning the NBA 2020 final: +12000

LIST

Nickeil Alexander-Walker, SG

Lonzo Ball, PG

Zylan Cheatham, SF

Derrick Favors, C

Josh Hart, SF

Jaxson Hayes, C

Jrue Holiday, SG

Brandon Ingram, SF

Frank Jackson, PG

Nicolo Melli, PF

E & # 39; Twaun Moore, SG

Jahlil Okafor, C

JJ Redick, SG

Sindarius Thornwell, SG

Kenrich Williams, SF

Zion Williamson, SF (+300 to win 2019-20 NBA Rookie of the Year)

WHATS NEXT

The Pelicans will face the Utah Jazz on July 30 at 6:30 p.m. ET. New Orleans has a +300 odds to secure the eighth seed in the West.

With the focus on Ingram and Williamson, other key role players will need to step up greatly so that the Pelicans can run in the Western Conference when the league restarts. Holiday, who is averaging 19.6 points, 6.9 assists and 4.9 rebounds, and Redick (14.9 PPG), as well as Ball (12.4 PPG, 7.0 APG), should pitch on both sides of the floor.

After New Orleans plays the Jazz, it will face the Los Angeles Clippers, Memphis Grizzlies, Sacramento Kings, Washington Wizards, San Antonio Spurs and Orlando Magic. A favorable schedule could definitely lead to a playoff spot for the Pelicans.

Odds are courtesy of VegasInsider.com