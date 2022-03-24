If you’re a fan of the Outlander series, then you’ll want to bookmark this page! We’ll be updating it regularly with new information about the upcoming third season. The most recent news is that the premiere date has finally been announced! Season 3 of Outlander will debut on Sunday, September 10th at 8 pm ET/PT on Starz.

In addition to the new season, Outlander will be returning to Comic-Con this year! The show’s panel will take place on Friday, July 21st from 12:30 pm-

Who is the cast in Outlander season 3

The main cast of Outlander season three will see Caitriona Balfe return as Claire Fraser, Sam Heughan as Jamie Fraser, Duncan Lacroix as Murtagh Fitzgibbons, and Tobias Menzies as Frank/Black Jack Randall/Jonathan “Jonny” Wolverton Grey. New additions for the third season include César Domboy as Fergus, Maria Doyle Kennedy as Jocasta, and David Berry as Lord John Grey.

We cannot wait for Outlander season three! Be sure to check back here for all the latest news and updates. In the meantime, you can catch up on seasons one and two of Outlander on the Starz app. Caitriona Balfe, Sam Heughan, Duncan Lacroix, Tobias Menzies, César Domboy, Maria Doyle Kennedy, and David Berry will all return for Outlander season three which is set to air.

What is Outlander 3 all about?

Outlander season three will pick up right where the last season left off. Jamie (Sam Heughan) and Claire (Caitriona Balfe) are now living in Boston, but they are not exactly happy. They are both still grieving the loss of their child and struggling to find a way to move on from that tragedy.

The new season will also introduce some new characters, including Brianna Randall (Sophie Skelton), Roger Wakefield (Richard Rankin), Lord John Grey (David Berry), and Lallybroch’s new Laird, Young Ian Murray (John Bell). Outlander season three is set to premiere in September 2017.

What are the reviews of Outlander season 6?

The Outlander series has received critical acclaim since its debut in 2014. The show has been praised for its strong female lead, its complex and interesting plot, and its beautiful cinematography. Outlander season three is set to premiere in September 2017.

Outlander season three is set to air in September 2017, and fans are eagerly awaiting its return. The new season will pick up right where the last one left off, with Jamie (Sam Heughan) and Claire (Caitriona Balfe) living in Boston. However, they are not exactly happy; they are both still grieving the loss of their child and struggling to find a way to move on from that tragedy.

What are the ratings of Outlander season 3?

The Outlander season three premiere date has not been announced yet, but it is expected to air in September 2017. The Outlander season three trailer was released on May 27, 2017.

Fans of the show are eagerly awaiting its return and are curious to see how Jamie and Claire will deal with their grief. Many are also wondering what the Outlander season three ratings will be like. It is safe to say that the show has a very passionate and loyal fan base who will continue to watch it no matter what the ratings are.

We're pretty sure that even at 102, Claire Fraser could outsmart, outfight, outcharm, outargue, outheal, outbadass (and dozens more 'out' words we definitely didn't make up) all of us. Happy birthday to one of the most inspiring fictional characters of all time. #Outlander pic.twitter.com/PRzf84Se47 — Outlander (@Outlander_STARZ) October 20, 2020

What can we expect from Outlander season four?

Outlander season four will most likely air in September 2018. The Outlander season four trailer has not been released yet, but it is expected to be released sometime in the summer of 2018. Fans can expect more heartbreak, drama, and romance in the upcoming season. There is no word yet on whether or not Outlander will be renewed for a fifth season, but given the show’s popularity, it is very likely that it will be renewed.

