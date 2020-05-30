New photo released for THE BOYS Season 2 perfectly captures the tone of the show – Newsdio

Showrunner Eric Kripke I recently spoke about the upcoming season saying:

"I always try to write the season finale as a driver for the next season and make sure that whatever we are talking about in that finale are topics that we are interested in exploring next year." "So far, we've been doing that and it's been going well. We have this real quirk of the show that continues to reflect reality. Now people are afraid of people crossing the border and feel like we might have to go to war, and suddenly the world is a much more intense place than it used to be, and so is our season 2. ”

Here is the synopsis:

In a world where superheroes embrace the dark side of their massive fame and fame, Boys It focuses on a group of vigilantes known informally as "The Boys," who set out to defeat corrupt superheroes with nothing more than their blue-necked arena and a willingness to fight dirty. Boys It's a fun and irreverent version of what happens when superheroes, who are as popular as celebrities, as influential as politicians and as revered as the gods, abuse their superpowers instead of using them forever. He is powerless against the super powerful when The Boys embark on a heroic quest to expose the truth about "The Seven" and Vought, the billionaire conglomerate that wields these superheroes.

The cast of the series also includes Jennifer Esposito as CIA agent Susan L. Rayner, Elisabeth Shue, Erin Moriarty, Antony Starr, Dominique McElligott, Jessie T. Usher, Chace Crawfordand Nathan mitchell.

The series was created by Evan Goldberg and Seth Rogen and Supernatural creator Eric Kripke. It will launch sometime in 2020.