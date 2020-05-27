New photos of TENET Surface and Christopher Nolan explain why they crashed a real 747 – Newsdio

We have some new photos to share with you today. Christopher NolanThe upcoming spy thriller from the Quantum Cold War Beginning. Those photos count John David Washington as the main character in the movie who has the power of investment, and Elizabeth Debicki as the mysterious woman who will help him on his mission to prevent World War III. This is the recent synopsis of the movie that was shared:

Armed with a single word, Tenet, and fighting for the survival of the entire world, the Protagonist travels through a twilight world of international espionage on a mission that will unfold in something beyond real time. It is not a journey through time. Investment.

There's still so much we don't know about this mind-blowing story, but when she talks about it, Nolan explains that he will take the spy genre to new territory:

"It is a film of great ambition and a large scale that takes a genre, that is, the spy film, and tries to take it to new territory, and tries to take the public on a journey that they may not have had before, and they may not be waiting. "

That sounds like fun to me! Nolan also provided information to Total Film about one of Principle & # 39;The bigger pieces, which are teased in the latest trailer. The production team was required to purchase a real 747 and then crash it into a hangar.

Yes, that was not a miniature 747, it was not CG, it was a real plane and when he was talking about why the director ended up using a real plane for this scene, he said:

"I was planning to do it using thumbnails and piece constructions and a combination of visual effects and everything in between." However, while searching for locations in Victorville, California, the team discovered a wide variety of vintage aircraft. "We started running the numbers … It became clear that it would actually be more efficient to buy a real life-size aircraft and perform this actual sequence on camera, rather than build thumbnails or follow the CG path."

Nolan describes it as impulsive buying:

"It's weird to talk about that, I guess it's kind of an impulse buy. But we did it, and it worked really well, with Scott Fisher, our special effects supervisor, and Nathan Crowley, the production designer, figuring out how to go about it. this great on-camera sequence. Being part of something very exciting. "

Actually, I was in the Victorville area last weekend and saw all the old planes that they're talking about. Hey, if you have the money to buy a 747 to destroy in a movie, why not?

As far as we know, the movie is still slated to open in theaters on July 17, as the studio has not said otherwise. But, we will be attentive to any update or change.