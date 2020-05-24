New Pixar Short Features The Studio's First Gay Protagonist

Although famous for his feature films, Pixar also produces a prolific number of shorts, and this year's entry, Outside, which can now be seen on Disney +, marks two novelties for the acclaimed animation studio. In fact, not only is this the company's first content to premiere directly on the home video, it is also the first to feature an explicitly gay main character.

The nine-minute movie, which premiered on Disney's recently launched streaming service last Friday, tells the story of a man dealing with the difficulty of speaking to his parents, a test that accelerates when the latter visits by surprise. to the first. he and his boyfriend are preparing to move to the city.

One of seven films to come out of Pixar's SparkShorts 2020 program: a production grant designed to help the studio "discover new storytellers, explore new storytelling techniques, and experiment with new production workflows." Outside He did not imagine from the same imagination of the OG animators who own and run the business of 3D animation, but the son of the brain of a new generation of filmmakers who are just beginning to enter.

While Outside Goes into the history books for having Pixar's openly gay first lead, not the first studio movie to feature a homosexual character. Ahead, which was released earlier this year, featured a lesbian cyclops named Spector who, although he only appeared in two scenes, received a lot of media attention.

Toy Story 4, another very recent Pixar movie, although several months older than Ahead, also included two gay characters, but relegated them to the background. At the beginning of the film, when Bonnie is dropped off at school, sharp eyes may see another child being fired, and then picked up again, by two mothers.

While many lament the historical absence of homosexuality in animated movies, many people also view this absence as a concealment of a plethora of untold stories, which have only recently begun to be explored and are sure to lead to something captivating and superior. All original content continues.