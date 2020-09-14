New PUBG Mobile Update Download can be done in India

Since the PUBG ban, people are looking for ways to download PUBG Mobile update in India. Since, there is no news about PUBG coming back, here are some ways you can use to download the new PUBG version 1.0 as well as PUBG Erangel 2.0 update. We must tell you that since government has banned the app, you must not prefer downloading it.

What is PUBG Update?

The new PUBG update includes a change in the popular Erangel map. PUBG has announced that it will be rolling out PUBG update 1.0 soon. Also, users shall be able to download the new map in which several new locations have been added. Download PUBG Update apk and install it now.

You don’t need OBB file for PUBG Update

Now, there are circulation that you are required to download updated PUBG OBB file for new version to work. It is not required as per our information. You just need to visit the new PUBG APK website and download latest version of PUBG APK. Then, you’ll be able to play it without OBB.

PUBG Korean Version is getting popular

Meanwhile, In India, people have found out that PUBG Korean version app is working fine. The app is gaining popularity in India too much. We will keep you updated about the PUBG updates on our website. Keep following.