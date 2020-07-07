New report argues that the dangers of voting by mail go beyond fraud

A new report by a conservative group on potential problems with large-scale mail voting argues that a recent push by states to send ballots to all registered voters for the November election would not only expose them to possible fraud, but It could probably result in a significant waste of taxpayer dollars.

The report, from the Honest Elections Project, cites problems that have already emerged in several states showing that including inactive voters, including those who changed addresses or died, would cause money to be spent on ballots that would never reach their recipients. .

"At the very least, mailing ballots to every record in the file, knowing that a significant number of records are wrong or outdated, is a significant waste of scarce resources," the report says, noting that a recent Clark County estimate Nevada predicted it would cost at least $ 323,000 to send ballots to inactive registrants.

When ballots were mailed to inactive voters in the May primaries in Nevada, they were found piled up in mailboxes, outside apartment complexes and on community bulletin boards in and around Las Vegas. A report said ballots were even found in a garbage can.

"Taxpayer dollars are literally being scrapped due to poorly conceived mail-in-voting schemes," says the report from the Honest Election Project.

In addition to wasting money, the group cautions that fraud is a real concern, citing past examples of how ballots mailed have been misused, such as voting on behalf of deceased people or voting in multiple states in the same choice.

As of this year, up to 800 ballots were disqualified in Paterson, N.J., after hundreds of ballots were found in the mail, despite a state law prohibiting anyone from handling or mailing more than three ballots. Several people, including an elected councilor, now face criminal charges for alleged electoral fraud.

This was the first time that New Jersey held elections by mail, and the Honest Election Project warns that any state that attempts a completely new system with the November presidential elections is at risk of complications, fraudulent or otherwise. While some states already have a vote by mail, Washington Secretary of State Kim Wyman told The New York Times in April that while his state has security measures in place to prevent and punish electoral fraud, his is a system that has been developed over the course of a long-standing process.

Wyman said a national vote by mail was unlikely to be feasible this November.

"You can't just flip a switch and go from very low absentee ballots to 100 percent vote by mail," he told the Times.

Democrats accuse Republicans of trying to suppress votes by demanding in-person voting during a pandemic, claiming that such a move would compel voters to choose between exercising their rights and protecting their health.

The Honest Elections Project suggests that this does not have to be one or one situation if the right steps are taken. This would include expanding absentee voting for vulnerable populations, mailing ballot requests that would at least require people to provide personal information to confirm their identities before receiving ballots, and social distancing measures for in-person voting.

Project director Jason Snead said recent incidents support the findings of a 15-year-old commission that warned of problems posed by the vote by mail.

“In 2005, former President Jimmy Carter and former Secretary of State James Baker co-chaired a commission on electoral reform that found serious problems and risks with voting by mail. Today in 2020, four people, including a city councilman and an elected councilor, face criminal charges for trying to manipulate a mail-order election in Paterson, New Jersey, "Snead said in a statement.

He added: "The automatic mailing of ballots, the weakening of electoral safeguards, and the attempt to impose a national election by mail on an entire country in four months is a recipe for disaster. We need to make sure it is easy and safe to vote on November, but not at the expense of the credibility of our democracy. "