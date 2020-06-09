New restaurants open during covid-19: are they crazy or smarl?

(CNN) – On Wednesdays, Palmetto, which first opened May 11 in Oakland, California, serves a full dinner of ribs to go.

"It's enough to feed two people, or one really hungry person," Christ Aivaliotis, one of the owners of the new restaurant, told CNN Travel.

But this is not how Palmetto or some other restaurants around the world expected to operate in the spring of 2020.

Modified menus, basic staff, and the seemingly gigantic task of attracting business in such a time of uncertainty are all factors in a new food and beverage operation.

"It may not be ideal," says Lilly W. Jan, a professor of food and beverage management at Cornell School of Hotel Management, but she wouldn't call it "crazy."

When Interstellar in Santa Monica, California, can accommodate diners, only five people will be allowed, though the space can hold up to 26. Interstellar courtesy

From Montreal and Calgary to Denver and New York City to London, a small number of full-service restaurants, coffee shops and fast food outlets are sailing through unknown waters.

Soft opening (extra)

It is probably an understatement to say that the hurdles new companies face right now are significant, and these hurdles do not withstand typical service issues and communication difficulties between internal staff and internal staff, standard at a launch.

Palmetto, which has room to house about 100 people, will face a whole new set of challenges when it's time to dine at the venue.

"We are solving the problems, but there will be a thousand more when we really open up," says Aivaliotis.

The absence of expected opening fights does not mean that things at Palmetto have been perfect since the opening.

This is not surprising, given Palmetto's intended approach.

Jan says, "If this is an operation that was intended to focus solely on dinner options, having to pivot to a takeaway and / or delivery service model (even temporarily) will be challenging."

Palmetto in Oakland, California, makes a rib dinner every Wednesday night. Courtesy of Tarik Kazaleh.

Located in a building opposite the historic Fox Theater, Palmetto was conceived as an exclusive option for concert goers. Instead, with live music venues also closed, it's offering its "steakhouse-style" menu to go. Delivery is available on a limited basis.

Business has not been good, Aivaliotis admits, despite initial enthusiasm around Aivaliotis and his partner's other venue, The Kon-Tiki Room, known for its tiki drinks.

It's a tough business in normal times, says Aivaliotis, who is open to experimentation until things normalize: "We are toying with ideas on how to change the menu, and perhaps making some less expensive options, and opening earlier, and we are trying to think the way forward. "

Check, please!

Palmetto mains start at $ 26 and cost up to $ 60 for a ribeye steak.

On New York City's opposite shore, Italian newcomer Forsythia debuted a three-course menu and $ 30 (for $ 5 more, there's dessert) on June 1.

The restaurant concept, Forsythia at Home, represents a shortened version of what would have been served on-site had it not been for Covid-19.

Scarpinocc, a type of ravioli-shaped pasta, is handmade by Jacob Siwak of Forsythia. Courtesy of Morgan Harary.

The Stanton Street location, which was supposed to welcome diners on-site in late May or early June, took an altered form as a food kit restaurant service operating from the school space bakery in East Village, the neighborhood adjacent to the planned Lower East Side location.

Creative thinking coupled with a desire to "get going as fast as we could" led Jacob Siwak along with chef Mark Coleman and baker Brian Maxwell to launch the three- and four-course meal kits, which require some preparation in home before being ready to eat

"We make it really simple for the guest at home," Siwak promises.

Siwak says the opening week has gone well and they are already seeing repeat customer orders.

"The key is to keep pulling out an amazing food kit. If we can keep pulling out an amazing food kit, people will keep coming back and getting it," says Siwak.

For New Yorkers who crave a little excitement during this unusual time, you can be sure that the menu changes weekly. Delivery will also be an option soon.

Homemade focaccia served with mortadella, a cured pork, was a starter offering during Forsythia's first business week. Courtesy of Morgan Harary.

In northern Montreal, Canada, the business at Ayla, a Mediterranean restaurant that opened on May 21, has been strong despite the fact that opening in this limited delivery and delivery capacity required a major turnaround.

"We had to adapt our business model to adapt it to delivery, which included changing the menu to dishes that would travel better, (finding) the appropriate ecological packaging and (preparing) the necessary marketing to attract customers," said restaurant owner David Dayan in an email to CNN Travel.

Ayla, in Montreal, may be the first new restaurant to appear on the scene since the pandemic closed businesses and kept people at home. Courtesy of Ayla.

Dayan believes Ayla is the first new place to hit Montreal's renowned culinary scene since the pandemic, and she assumes they've been busy in part because of her novelty. "People are attracted to something new because they have been in quarantine for so long," he says.

"The fact that we have a few other popular restaurants (Ryu sushi, Café Livia) helped a lot because we were able to cross-promote in the form of flyers, social media, and email campaigns," adds Dayan.

Having a name in the industry can be helpful, but Jan points out that creative marketing efforts might be necessary to drive business if the public isn't aware of the openness.

Restaurant-level quality

While many at home have improved their cocktail game and flexed their long-dormant baking muscles in the weeks and months after closing, not everyone can take a hit for two clarified milk starring at home. Not everyone can make focaccia or flavored sliders reminiscent of India.

Not everyone wants to do it.

Aivaliotis spent many years behind the bar mixing cocktails, but says that not even he can make a clarified shot of milk to meet the tastes of his bar manager, Jeanie Grant.

The average cocktail lover can learn how to make a useful Manhattan at home, but the odds are Palmetto & # 39; s Floral Depot Punch, made with the aforementioned hard-to-replicate clarified milk, lime, hibiscus, tropical fruits, and Caribbean spices. at home. It will be much more difficult to replicate.

However, a greater interest in bread is something that Maxwell, the man who makes all the Forsythia cakes, has considered in his approach to the bread offering from the food kit.

"We definitely also focus on breads that we think might be a little bit more difficult or might need a more specialized piece of equipment than a home baker could make on his own," Maxwell told CNN.

"It's almost ironic because, in my opinion, the gluten-free movement and the anti-bread movement were at their highest point (pre-Covid), but on the other hand, it's pretty clear that bread is a very comforting thing to eat, either daily or weekly. "

Newcomer & # 39; sexy & # 39;

Rob Crnkovic owns Indie Counter Culture in Calgary and says the business has been good from the start, thanks to a supportive community. Photograph by Aaron McCullough / Red Dot

Indie Counter Culture, a casual and fast-paced venue that opened in Calgary on May 15, is in the process of obtaining a liquor license to introduce beer and wine as take-out or dinner options.

Calgary reintroduced restaurants at the socially distant location on May 25, but owner Rob Crnkovic says so far, "People are still pretty nervous about being closer to other people they don't know. And that scares people. So it's not that they're not ordering, they're just not staying. They're just taking their food to go. "

Crnkovic, who hopes to franchise his brand, calls the concept fresh, saying it is "super urban, super modern, with really legitimate Indian food." The sliders, regardless of padding, are "super sexy," according to Crnkovic.

The Calgary native is self-taught and has never traveled to India, but he promises that he is a "type of food", who knows the cuisine and has employed an "amazing team".

Adapting to the times

While Indie Counter Culture's early success may be due in large part to its functionality as a takeaway in the initial conception, other restaurants, forced to swing, may find a degree of success as well.

In Santa Monica, husband-and-wife team Angie and Daniel Kim waited several weeks before making the decision to open their Interstellar cafe in a capacity they hadn't planned before Covid-19.

More than a coffee shop, Interstellar in Santa Monica, California worked on a menu that would translate well to take away before opening to the public. Interstellar courtesy

A major hurdle was reconfiguring the menu and ensuring that the items on offer would travel well. In an email to CNN Travel, Angie explains, "While we plan to have some take-out items like coffee, cakes, and sandwiches, take-out and delivery were not a big focus for us in our initial opening plan."

The location of the interstellar, typically heavily trafficked by foot traffic, was also something the Kim had to deal with.

To help combat the lack of expected foot traffic and people who are walking quickly for a bite or who need a caffeine hit, Angie says they "reworked the menu to offer weekly specials and created items that would hold up during the delivery process.

They also created some DIY kit packs that people could assemble at home. For example, they have a DIY kit that includes a pint of ice cream, freshly ground or whole coffee beans, and a cup of coffee.

"At the end of the day," says Jan, "(the success of a new food and drink venue) it all depends on the type of operation, the location and its concept, which are the same factors for a crowded market. Covid. "