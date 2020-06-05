New & Returning Cast Members

13 reasons why adds a couple of new cast members in season 4, including Gary Sinise as Clay Jensen's therapist Dr. Ellman. The Netflix teen drama is wrapping up its story with this fourth and final season, after exploring the secrets not only of the late Hannah Baker, but also of the other Liberty High School students.

Originally developed as a limited series by show creator Brian Yorkey, 13 reasons why The first season was more or less a direct adaptation of Jay Asher's eponymous book, which is structured around thirteen tapes left by teenage Hannah Baker (Katherine Langford) after her suicide. Due to an explosion in popularity (which also came with some controversy), Netflix decided to renew the show for Season 2, which was followed by two other seasonal renewals.

As 13 reasons whyIn the 2017 debut, several of the young cast members have moved on to bigger things. Langford starred in the movies Love simon and Knives out (and also had a role in Avengers Endgame that was cut from the theatrical version). Meanwhile, Dylan Minnette has seen her music career flourish, with her band Wallows signing a deal with Atlantic Records in 2018. Although Hannah Baker is unlikely to return for 13 reasons why season 4, after retiring at the end of season 2, the series is adding some new faces in season 4.

Gary Sinise as Dr. Robert Ellman

In 13 reasons why Season 4, Clay is haunted by his knowledge that Monty was charged with the murder of Bryce. The trailer for the last season showed that he was tormented by the visions of Monty, Bryce and other characters. Here to help Clay try to keep his mind together is therapist Dr. Robert Ellman, played by Gary Sinise. Netflix describes Dr. Ellman as "A compassionate, incisive, mindless family therapist who works to help Clay Jensen fight anxiety, depression, and pain.Sinise's best-known roles include Lt. Dan in Forrest GumpMac Taylor in CSI: NYand George Milton in the 1992 adaptation of Of mice and men.

Jan Luis Castellanos as Diego Torres

The soccer team is determined to discover the truth about Monty in 13 reasons why season 4, and they will be guided by a new character: Jan Luis Castellanos as Diego Torres. Diego, the leader of the Liberty High soccer team, describes himself as aggressive with a strong temper, but his anger is a mask for the real pain he feels at the loss of one of his teammates. Diego will also develop a relationship with Jessica this season. Castellanos is expanding his career from modeling to acting, having recently made his television debut as Topher in several episodes of the television series Marvel. Fugitives.

13 Reasons Why Cast Members Return

Dylan Minnette as Clay Jensen – The protagonist of 13 reasons why, who is now struggling to deal with the death of another classmate.

– The protagonist of 13 reasons why, who is now struggling to deal with the death of another classmate. Alisha Boe as Jessica Davis – Hannah Baker's ex-friend, and one of the real culprits in Bryce Walker's death.

– Hannah Baker's ex-friend, and one of the real culprits in Bryce Walker's death. Ross Butler as Zach Dempsey – A former member of the soccer team who brutally beat Bryce Walker before his death.

– A former member of the soccer team who brutally beat Bryce Walker before his death. Brandon Flynn as Justin Foley – Clay's former enemy, who is now his recently adopted friend and brother.

– Clay's former enemy, who is now his recently adopted friend and brother. Davin Druid as Tyler Down – The resident enthusiast and stalker of the Liberty High photo.

– The resident enthusiast and stalker of the Liberty High photo. Miles Heizer as Alex Standall – Jessica's ex-boyfriend and the person most directly responsible for Bryce Walker's death.

– Jessica's ex-boyfriend and the person most directly responsible for Bryce Walker's death. Grace Saif as Ani Achola – Clay's girlfriend, who accused Monty of Bryce's murder to protect Alex.

– Clay's girlfriend, who accused Monty of Bryce's murder to protect Alex. Deaken Bluman as Winston Williams – Monty's former lover, who knows Ani accused him of Bryce's murder.

– Monty's former lover, who knows Ani accused him of Bryce's murder. Austin Aaron as Luke Holliday – An athlete and bully at Liberty High that connects people on steroids.

– An athlete and bully at Liberty High that connects people on steroids. Christian Navarro as Tony Padilla – One of the friendliest students at Liberty High. Tony's family was deported in season 3.

– One of the friendliest students at Liberty High. Tony's family was deported in season 3. Tyler Barnhardt as Charlie St. George – A sophomore who helped frame Monty for the Bryce murder.

– A sophomore who helped frame Monty for the Bryce murder. Justin Prentice as Bryce Walker – An athlete, bully and rapist at Liberty High whose murder was the great mystery of season 3.

– An athlete, bully and rapist at Liberty High whose murder was the great mystery of season 3. Timothy Granaderas as Monty de la Cruz – An athlete who was charged with the murder of Bryce and later killed in his cell.

