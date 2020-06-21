New rules, paying fans ready for the NASCAR Cup race at Talladega

NASCAR's return to racing changes Talladega Superspeedway, with new rules established after Ryan Newman's terrible accident at the Daytona 500 that opens the season.

The Alabama track will admit up to 5,000 fans on Sunday, with at least two NASCAR teams facing a coronavirus scare, while NASCAR will watch for the new Confederate flag.

Corey LaJoie and Denny Hamlin are in a bizarre dispute that started on social media and escalated until NASCAR intervened last weekend by summoning both drivers to a face-to-face meeting. And Joey Logano, ripped apart last month by Chase Elliott when the two ran for the victory at Bristol, has made it clear that he has no plans to give Elliott an inch of track space.

In fact, these are weird times in NASCAR, one of the first major sports to return to competition as the series moved forward fervently during the pandemic. This race will be the ninth for the Elite Cup since the May 17 restart, and the restrictions are gradually being lifted.

The 5,000 fans in the stands will arrive just 48 hours after Stewart-Haas Racing confirmed that two unidentified employees were evaluated for COVID-19. The Penske team said Saturday that it had a positive result from an employee. Employees are quarantined and are not part of the limited crew members who are allowed to go on the runway under virus rules.

SHR said there are "robust protocols" to "mitigate the spread of the virus while maintaining the health and safety of all members of the organization and the community at large."

NASCAR has declined to disclose any information about positive tests for coronavirus or if staff have been denied entry to events after undergoing mandatory track health screenings. Talladega is a warm-up for expanded admission next month. NASCAR said this week that up to 30,000 people can attend the All-Star race in Tennessee, and Texas Motor Speedway plans to allow fans at its event.

A look at what happens in Talladega:

NEW RULES

Newman had a terrible accident when he was running for victory on the last lap at Daytona in February. His car was hit from behind, spun and flew in midair. He was hit by another car and kept rolling in what appeared to be a potentially fatal accident.

Newman suffered a head injury, but was released from the hospital just 48 hours later. He continued to recover during the coronavirus shutdown and returned to racing when NASCAR returned to the track in May.

Changes made to the cars for Talladega as a result of the Newman crash include the removal of aerodynamic ducts on the super-speed tracks, a reduction in throttle body size, and now the slider tape must be applied along the undersides. rear facing rear bumper cover. The changes are only for super speeds, but the teams have zero working knowledge of its effect.

The condensed schedule has eliminated practice and qualification sessions so drivers get their first taste of their Talladega cars when they climb into their cockpits on Sunday.

Talladega five-time winner Brad Keselowski has won twice since NASCAR resumed and is among those "not sure what to expect."

"I think the list of changes was so big that I have a hard time anticipating how the cars are going to drive," said Keselowski. "Small variations in the way cars drive can make a big difference in their shooting style, so there is going to be a lot of learning as we go through the race."

He says driving safely could prevent car accidents that are a staple in Daytona and Talladega.

"You hope everyone is smart and they take risks, you have to take risks to learn," said Keselowski. "But in the same way, you hope they don't take risks that are potentially lethal for the day of others and cause major accidents." Everyone has different motivations, challenges, goals and everyone is thrown into this great well in Talladega without practice. We'll see what happens."

THE FLAG OF THE FLAG

Five years ago, NASCAR said it would no longer allow fans to display the Confederate flag at events, but never did anything to enforce the ban. Now, in response to call by driver Bubba Wallace to have the flag voided, series leaders say they are serious about the app.

But they have not outlined any plans on how they will do it. The flag is typically flown in the camps and on top of the recreational vehicles that crowd the infield. Talladega does not allow camping on the track, so Sunday may not be a true test of NASCAR's ability to execute.

Veteran driver Brendan Gaughan, making his second start to what he believes will be his last season, said NASCAR is at least looking at the big picture.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Five years ago, NASCAR reached an agreement where they tried to get rid of it without overstepping limits," he said. "But now the world has changed where you can push those limits and make changes, and they were very positive. It will work very well for our sport in general. I think we will win a lot of new fans and a lot of new people will pay attention, and that's great for all of us ".

Disputes

Hamlin, who won his third Daytona 500 in February, has been battling LaJoie on Twitter for months. At first it seemed harmless, it wasn't even clear that they were serious, but it took a turn the last week.

After Hamlin drew first place to start last week's race at Homestead-Miami Speedway, where Hamlin lost three championship opportunities in the season's final races, LaJoie said Hamlin would win the race because there was nothing. in Game. That low blow intensified the belligerent words, prompting NASCAR to intervene in a rally on the track,

Hamlin, who won at Homestead last Sunday, said that after that race the dispute was over. But LaJoie on his weekly podcast continued the showdown until finally releasing on Thursday with a social media post apologizing for his role in the disputes.

LaJoie explained his position during a Zoom session with reporters and said they were both wrong.

“Have I run my mouth a little more than I probably should have? Yes. Did you do things you probably regretted? Yes. This is how we got into this situation, "said LaJoie." We are both adults. We both have children. We both have jobs and livelihoods that are bigger than this little fight we have. "

Meanwhile, Logano has not forgiven Elliott for the mistake that got them out of the dispute on the last lap at Bristol. Logano refused to leave Elliott with no room on the track as he raced to Hamlin for victory last week by making it difficult for Elliott to beat him whenever Logano had a chance.

Elliott said curtly after the race that he needed to learn how to better handle lapping traffic and never specifically mentioned Logano.

Logano has made it clear that he has no incentive to get out of Elliott's path.

“You run with people the same way they do. You cannot do things without repercussions of some kind. It cost me a victory, I cost him a victory. That kind of thing is like that, "he said.